Prince William & Prince Harry: We Finally Ended Our Feud!

We probably don't need to tell you it's been a rough couple of months for the royal family.

For a while there, it didn't look like anything could overshadow Prince Andrew's awful interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, but then #Megxit hit the headlines like a ton of bricks.

Now, before you scroll down to the comments to blast us for comparing Harry and Meghan's decision to step down with Prince Andrew's lifetime of grossness, please no that we don't believe the two situation have anything in common.

We just never could've imagined that two successive series of events could so thoroughly please the British tabloid press while simultaneously testing the integrity of the Queen's 93-year-old ticker.

Anyway, it seems that after a two-month period that will make for a very exciting storyline in The Crown Season 8, the residents of Buckingham Palace finally have something to smile about.

Reports of a feud between William and Harry date back to around the time the latter began dating Meghan Markle.

But now, in a turn of events that's sure to melt the cold, cold hearts of even the UK media's most hateful Piers Morgan clones, it seems the brothers have finally buried the hatchet.

Yes, Harry and Meg will be spending much of their time in Canada going forward, but last week, Harry was in Norfolk, England for a series of informal peace talks with his family at Sandringham House.

And a source tells The Sun that he and Harry took advantage of the opportunity to settle their differences.

“William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future," says the insider.

"It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them. But Kate and Meghan, who was in Canada, did join in with some of the talks on more than one occasion — which is another sign of a real thaw in their relationship," the informant adds.

The source says Harry's impending move across the pond lent a sort of "now or never" urgency to the talks.

"Things are better. They decided to cut out all the toxic people stirring around them to deal with each other man-to-man as brothers," says the insider.

"Given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realisation if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would. Of course there have been serious differences in opinions but the family warmth is back," the source adds.

Of course, given the circumstances, there was bound to be a bittersweet element to the proceedings.

"They’re sad they’re going to be so far apart,” the insider confirms.

But while Harry has managed to forgive Harry, apparently he still harbors a good deal of ill will toward his father.

“It’s fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex," says the insider.

"There remains a real lack of trust there and it’s going to take some time to resolve.”

Of course it'll probably be considerably more difficult to resolve those issues from separate continents.

But we doubt Harry is too concerned about that right now.