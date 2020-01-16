Prince Harry is Here with Another Major Announcement

Prince Harry has a significant announcement to make.

Granted, however, it's not exactly as significant as his previous major announcement.

But still:

Prince Harry wants everyone to know that he remains as committed as ever to the Invictus Games, following his and Meghan Markle's stunning decision to take a step back from the Royal Family.

Precisely one week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left friends, family members and total strangers in complete shock when they said they'd be moving out of London... seeking financial independence... and mostly leaving their Royal Lives behind.

Amid speculation about what that actually means for the couple, Harry took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm his participation this year in the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014.

"Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games," the caption on this royal announcement post reads.

It continued:

"Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world."

The Invictus Games are an international adaptive multi-sport event... in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in nine sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing.

They represent a great cause.

For those who have followed Meghan and Harry's journey closely, you may remember that the couple made its first official joint appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.

This is the same city in which Markle filmed the USA Network drama Suits; where she is currently hanging out with her son; and where it's believed her and Harry will settle down, at least for various chunks of time each year.

Added Harry in his declaration today:

I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.

On Thursday, meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments.

This marked his first public outing since he and Markle announced their royal exit and it followed Markle making her first appearance across the ocean after what some folks have decided to dub her Mexit.

With pretty much everyone around the world still trying to come to grips with what Markle and Harry have pulled off here, Queen Elizabeth II spoke out on Monday and basically granted the husband and wife permission to start new lives outside of Kensington Palace.

She was likely seething inside, the but Queen hid her anger well.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," Her Majesty said in a message released Monday, adding:

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Neither Markle nor Harry has said anything about their enormous decision since making their original announcement.

The Duke didn't address it during today's proceedings certainly.

But he did make a few public comments.

Thursday's engagement, after all, also celebrated the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter, an initiative that Harry created in collaboration with the organization to promote "good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of."

This is what he said about it:

I think, from my perspective, certainly the experience that I've had in my younger years but also through Invictus, and all of the sporting events that I'm lucky enough to be able to go to or watch, the impact that it has, especially on young people, but the impact it has on the individuals playing with the community as a whole is remarkable.

Not only do I continue to see sport actually changing lives, but it's saving lives as well.

So I think for me and…everybody in this room, whether it's rugby league, or sports in general…it needs to be in everybody's life if possible.