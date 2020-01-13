Prince Harry and William Issue Rare Joint Statement, Scoff at Claims of Bullying

Prince Harry and Prince William don't agree on very much these days.

Heck, the former agrees so little with what's been going on in and around his family that he plans on stepping way back from all Royals going forward.

But it now seems as if the famous brothers can agree on one thing...

... the British tabloids suck so very much.

Amid extreme tension between everyone at Kensington Palace, these famous brothers have briefly joined forces to speak out against a story “speculating” about their relationship.

The article ran late last week in The Times of London.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” said the siblings in this message.

Prince Harry and Prince William then honed in on a larger societal issue and concluded as follows:

For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.

Harry and Meghan Markle, of course, disrupted the centuries-old status quo a few days ago by announcing they were moving away from Great Britain and were no longer interested in fulfilling their Royal duties.

William is yet to personally comment on this stunning move.

However, he and his brother can likely at least find common ground these days on the indeceny of the British press.

Harry and Meghan recently filed a lawsuit against a different publication due to its unfair portrayal of Markle's relationship with her dad -- as well as its portrayal of Markle in general -- while William and Kate Middleton have been the subject of endless speculation ever since they got together.

The main issue at the moment, though, remains Harry and Meghan's desire to peace the heck out of everything Royal-related.

The couple's decision reportedly blindsided the royal family, and William has allegedly admitted that he's "sad" that he and his younger brother will have "separate entities."

"I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that any more; we're separate entities," the father of three told a friend, according to the Sunday Times, which added:

"I'm sad about that.

"All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team."

Harry, for his part, addressed rumors of a rift with his brother back in October in the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers,” the prince said back then. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.”

“The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing,” he added. “But as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

On this day, meanwhile, these siblings will meet with their grandmother to try and work out an amicable solution to Harry's ongoing unhappiness.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said via Instagram in a statement that sent shockwaves around the world.\

They added at the time:

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."

The twosome also said that they'll be dividing their time between the U.K. and North America and plan to uphold royal tradition as they raise their 8-month-old son Archie Harrison.

Harry and Meghan continued:

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

We'll continue to keep readers updated in regard to this unprecedented situation.

Can you believe it's playing out this way?!?