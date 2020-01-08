Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: We're Leaving the Royal Family!

Suddenly, reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to Canada are starting to look all but confirmed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are stepping down from their roles as "senior" royals.

Meghan and Harry took social media by storm on Wednesday afternoon with an update from their official Instagram account.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions," their announcement begins, we have chosen to make a transition this year."

They write that they will begin "in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

The institituion in question is the British Royal Family. And the new role will be a major change for Harry.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family," Harry and Meghan reveal in their joint statement.

They intend to withdraw from that role "and work to become financially independent."

Meghan and harry emphasize that they will only do so "while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The Queen isn't just the Head of State, she's also Harry's grandmother. They're not going to ghost her.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," Harry and Meghan express.

They are clearly speaking to their fans, and not to the transparently racist British tabloids who have hounded Meghan for years.

The couple announce: "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

Again, they make it clear that they will do so while "continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born," Harry and Meghan write.

They note that this will be possible "while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter."

Meghan and Harry then tease what is next, writing: "including the launch of our new charitable entity."

It seems self-evident that they will continue in their roles as public figures, not become hermits. The bit about financial independence supports that.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course," Harry and Meghan write.

They reiterate: "as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."

That's a very fancy way of saying grandma, dad, and my brother. The Royal family does not play around when it comes to formalities.

"Until then," the Duke and Duchess conclude, "please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."

This is, frankly, amazing, and also emotionally moving.

Harry and Meghan are two kind, genuine people who have been hounded by Meghan's own family as well as by vicious, racist tabloids.

It has never been a mystery why the same publications (and their readers) who welcomed Kate Middleton have disparaged Meghan.

And no, it wasn't because she's American. We hope that Meghan and Harry's next ventures will spare them the worst that racists have to offer.

Or, at least, free them to hit back at their critics like any other celebrities. Honestly? Harry has wanted this kind of independence for many years.