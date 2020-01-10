Dennis McKinley: Porsha Williams' Cheating Fiance Spotted with FOUR Women!

After Dennis McKinley's bizarre excuses for cheating, he's lucky that Porsha Williams took him back at all. But, for some reason, she did.

That reconciliation may be short lived, as an eyewitness describes Dennis dining and flirting with four unknown women very, very late at night.

RadarOnline reports that Dennis McKinley was spotted out at a flirty dinner with four women ... none of whom were his wife, Porsha Williams.

"They rolled in about 4 a.m.," the eyewtiness describes. That's crossing the line between a late dinner and an early breakfast.

"I instantly knew who Dennis was," the spy notes, "and that Porsha wasn’t there."

The eyewtiness details: "He came in with four beautiful women."

"Porsha was not with him," the eyewitness emphasizes.

Another important note was that "Dennis was the only man in the group."

The report continues: "And all of the women were flirting with him."

That's not so bad if the flirting was one-way. But as the account goes on, it sounds like Dennis didn't mind hte attention.

"The girl in black had her head on his shoulder," the eyewitness reveals.

The snitch characterizes that “It was like he was on a date with all of them."

If you are in a monogamous marriage, you should only date your wife. Not another woman, and certainly not four.

Allegedly, one woman was telling the others how she had met Dennis, claiming that he smoothly “slid into her DMs."

According to the report, it was Dennis who picked up the bill.

That is, from a certain point of view, very nice of him.

It seems that all five diners departed as one, as the eyewitness says that "They all left in a black Escalade,”

“There was a driver," the witness notes. "Dennis wasn’t driving."

Dennis has previously confessed to having cheated on Porsha, admitting to doing so during her pregnancy.

This resulted in their breakup, which took place three months after Porsha gave birth to baby Pilar.

"We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” Dennis complained to their marriage counselor.

Dennis' bizarre reason for cheating was: “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing what a man wants to do …"

"And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real," Dennis said as if it were some sort of excuse.

"We cried together like every night," he cited. "That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why."

"It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision,” Dennis admitted on the show. “I made a mistake, I cheated. …"

"I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic," he said. "The priority for me is the baby."

However, for reasons that fans do not quite understand, Porsha later opted to take Dennis back. He proposed again, and she accepted.

This week, Porsha shared this photo of her enjoying some sun.

She captioned the image: "Nothing will stop my happy 2020! #SelfCare."

It looks like she's serious about no one harshing on her vibe, because she deactivated all comments on the optimistic post.

On Friday, Porsha shared an image conveying her aspirations.

"This week is going to be filled with good news, blessings, growth," the post begins.

It continues: "New opportunities, productivity, positivity, answers, healing, love, and God's favor!"

Well, when you hear that your man was partying with four flirty women at 4am, it's important to stay positive.

You know, it's almost enough to think that it's a bad idea for anyone to stay with a known cheater.