Oscar Nominations Snub Jennifer Lopez, Pretty Much All People of Color

by at .

The 2020 Academy Awards will air on February 9 and, once again, not feature a host.

As we learned Monday morning, the ceremony will scarcely feature any people of color, either.

2020 oscars1

Following today's announcement of all the nominees, most movie fans are irate that no women are up for Best Director; only one minority is nominated in any major category; and Jennifer Lopez was shut out for her beloved role in Hustlers.

“Congratulations to those men,” actress Issa Rae quipped while revealing all the names this morning, with an overt sarcastic tone after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science left out female directors from the category.

Of all the snubs, the most egregious appears to be Lopez.

We aren't gonna lose too much sleep over someone who is worth millions... who is still very relevant after all these years... and who will be performing at halftime of next month's Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

But still.

Come on, Academy!

Scroll down for a look at ALL the nominees.

Who/what are you most excited about and/or most angriest over?

joker

Best Picture
1917
Joker
Marriage Story
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Little Women

Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt is So Hot

Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Film Editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Writing (Original Screenplay)
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Music (Original Score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

oscars question

Music (Original Song)
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4, Randy Newman
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman, Elton John and Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough, Diane Warren
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up,” Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Ervio

Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Short Film (Animated)
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

2020 pepple

Short Film (Live Action)
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Movies

Movies Photos

It Poster
Luke Evans as Gaston
Josh Gad in Beauty and the Beast
La La Land Ryan and Emma
Furious 7 Cast
Super Troopers Cast

Movies Videos

Sonic The Hedgehog Will Be Redesigned Following Intense Backlash
Sonic The Hedgehog Will Be Redesigned Following Intense Backlash
Solo: Trailer for Han Solo Star Wars Film is Here!
Solo: Trailer for Han Solo Star Wars Film is Here!
Ocean's 8 Trailer: It's Here. And It's Awesome.
Ocean's 8 Trailer: It's Here. And It's Awesome.