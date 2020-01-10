Octomom Returns, Stuns Internet with New Photos of Her 8 Kids

They're all grown up, you guys.

And possibly making a return to the mainstream spotlight?

One can never know for sure.

But Nadya Suleman, a woman who rose to fame over a decade ago due to the many children she squeezed out of her womb, has shared a new photo of these same children.

And it has left the Internet shook.

Big time.

The former reality star/drain on society -- who said awhile back she was sick of the nickname "Octomom" -- gave an update to Instagram followers this week about her family life, just a few days after she opened up about her hopes for the year ahead.

“While Aidan was sitting, distracted with sensory exploration in the dirt, I snapped a quick picture of all the little kids together,” the 44-year-old wrote as a caption to the picture above, adding:

“This is a rare occurrence considering how crazy active and energetic they all are!”

It sure is a rare occurrence.

The last time we saw all eight children belogning to Suleman was just over a year ago.

After making endless news upon the birth of these kids, soaking up headlines and as much money as she could, Suleman's 15 Minutes of Fame ran out many years ago.

And we've scarcely heard from her since.

But Suleman first sky-rocketed to fame as a single mother of six who was pregnant with eight babies due to IVF.

At the time, she was already the mother of Elijah, Amerah, Joshua, Aidan, and twins Calyssa and Caleb.

The Suleman octuplets were only the second full set of octuplets to be born alive in the United States.

Shortly after welcoming all these babies, Suleman appeared on many television shows, beginning with a February 2009 interview with Ann Curry.

She rejected suggestions at the time that her decision to continue with IVF was selfish ... or that she would not be able to care for her children, stating:

"I know I'll be able to afford them when I'm done with my schooling. If I was just sitting down watching TV and not being as determined as I am to succeed and provide a better future for my children, I believe that would be considered, to a certain degree, selfish."

That was way back then.

As for now and moving forward?

Does this new photo release mean Suleman might soon try to sign on for another family reality show?

It's unclear at the moment. We simply can't say for certain right now.

It does seem as if society is still obsessed with her, however, considering how quickly this new picture went viral.

It happened not long after Nadya talked about her plans to expand her horizons.

“2020 marks the seventh year since escaping the false life I was leading; forging on, building a better life for my family,” she shared on January 2, concluding:

“Despite the pain of my past, I’ve chosen to use my struggles as stepping stones, promoting my pursuit of achieving the goals I’ve set."