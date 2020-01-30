Nikki and Brie Bella: BOTH Pregnant at the Same Time!

Well, folks, it looks like there will soon be a couple more Bellas in the world.

WWE icons Nikki and Brie Bella announced this week that they're both pregnant.

It'll be the first child for Nikki, and the second for Brie, who already has a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband Daniel Bryan.

Fittingly, the twins shared the news in a joint statement issued to People magazine.

"I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life," Nikki wrote on Instagram.

"I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable.

The sisters share are clearly both elated by the news, and it seems that there are about equally far along in their pregnancies.

But beyond that, their situations couldn't be more different.

Brie has been married to fellow pro wrestler Bryan since 2014.

The couple had been trying to get pregnant with a second child for eight months, and Brie says they had just about given up hope when they learned their efforts had finally paid off.

Conversely, Nikki got engaged to her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev late last year, and her pregnancy came as a total surprise.

"[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it," Nikki told People.

On Instagram, the retired wrestler made it clear just how ecstatic she is with this unexpected gift:

"I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!!" she wrote.

"I love my little warrior baby!"

Nikki added that her baby kicks like crazy and has already survived her first-trimester bout with the flu:

"My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!!" she wrote.

Nikki was previously engaged to John Cena, who famously proposed to her at Wrestlemania.

Bella and Cena broke off their engagement in 2018.

We'd like to offer our sincere congratulations to both of the Bella twins and their loved ones!