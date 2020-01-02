Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dies of Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon, the serious ex-boyfriend of Bobby Brown's late daughter, Bobbi Kristina, died on Wednesday in Florida of a drug overdose.

Hew as 30 years old.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed the tragic news to People Magazine, releasing a statement that reads as follows:

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother.

"He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one.

"I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

According to The Daily Mail, Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks while celebrating New Year's Eve; was crushed to the hospital; and pronounced dead early son January 1.

His sudden death passing three years after he was found liable in the wrongful death case of Whitney Houston‘s and Brown's daughter.

Throughout his relationship with Bobbi Kristina, Gordon was often accused of domestic violence and also of fueling his girlfriend's drug habit.

The 22-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in the bathtub of the Georgia townhouse she shared with Gordon in early 2015.

She was then placed in a medically-induced coma and died six months later.

As a result of the aforementioned legal decision, Gordon was ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to Brown's estate.

The last time we wrote about Gordon, just about a year and a half ago, he was screaming about how Bobby Brown was to blame for his only daughter's death.

"He’s to blame! He was a crackhead. He smoked crack and he brought that into the house. Nobody else did drugs before him," Gordon fumed in March of 2018.

In recent years, Gordon found himself entangled in further legal drama after his girlfriend Laura Leal accused him of a physical altercation.

Gordon was arrested in June 2017 on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges after Leal filed a police report, claiming that her boyfriend had beaten her and held her in her home.

The charges were dropped in August of that year.

Gordon’s lawyer, meanwhile, Joe Habachy, also confirmed his client’s death in a heartfelt statement:

“My heart is heavy today after learning that my longtime client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty.

"While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.

Added this attorney:

"Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs."

Walker, along with his own statement above, shared the grief over losing his brother in an emotional Instagram message.

"GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS," Walker wrote, adding:

I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.

Sh-t wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you...

New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years...

... but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.