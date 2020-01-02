Nick Gordon: Cause of Death, Sad Final Days Revealed

This morning, the world awoke to the shocking news that Nick Gordon had passed away at the age of 30.

Gordon was the longtime boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died from a drug overdose 2015.

Early reports indicated that drugs were involved in Gordon's death, as well, but initial details were vague.

Now, a clear picture of Gordon's tortured existence and sad final days has come to light, thanks to a revealing interview with his brother, Jack Walker Jr.

Walker spoke with People magazine today and revealed that Gordon never fully recovered from the loss of Bobbi Kristina.

“He literally talked about her every single day. He still loved her so much,” Walker Jr. said.

“He would say to me, ‘Man, I wanted to marry that girl, I miss her so much," he continued.

Gordon and Brown were essentially raised as brother and sister.

For obvious reasons, their relationship was controversial, and both were devastated by the death of Houston in 2012.

“There was not a day that went by that he didn’t get emotional about her. He loved her and he wanted to be with her,” Walker Jr. added.

“He would always say to me, ‘I wish I could have done things differently, man. I wish things had been different. She shouldn’t have gone the way she did.’ ”

Walker added that Gordon had been particularly troubled in recent weeks due to issues with his current girlfriend, Laura Leal.

“A few weeks ago he and Laura started having issues. It got pretty bad so Nick moved into a hotel,” Walker said, adding that Gordon “got distant" in the weeks before his death.

Walker says that he learned of the overdose from his father, who called him in the early morning hours of January 1.

“Our father called me early and said, ‘Son, get to the hospital. Nick is in ICU and it does not look good,’” Walker said.

“From what our dad told me, the police found him in the hotel room at 6 a.m. Apparently he had been dead for 15 minutes," he added.

"The paramedics got his heart beating again, and at the hospital, it kept stopping so they had to keep bringing him back.”

Walker adds that he rushed to the hospital in order to say goodbye to Nick, but was informed on his arrival that he was too late:

“When I arrived at the hospital they had him attached to so many tubes, they were literally bringing him back to life again and again,” he continues, adding that “it was too late.”

Walker and a family attorney named Joe S. Habachy have confirmed that Gordon died of a drug overdose, but both declined to offer specifics.

The transcripts of a 911 call obtained by TMZ reveal that dispatchers were told that a black, foamy substance was issuing forth from Gordon's mouth and nose, a common symptom of opioid overdoses.

Our thoughts are with Gordon's loved ones at this devastating time.