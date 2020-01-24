NeNe Leakes: Will Bravo EVER Let Her Quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

After Wendy Williams ratted out NeNe Leakes' plans to quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe called her out on it.

But if NeNe is serious about quitting what's basically her show, she may have to pay dearly for it.

"I looked at my phone in between commercials," Wendy recently told her audience, "and NeNe texts 'I'm quitting.'"

The audible gasps and moans of shock in Wendy's audience were accompanied by one audience memeber screeching "WHAT?!"

"I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her," Wendy teased.

She characterized her friend's struggle: "She's carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders."

Some immediately wondered if Wendy was just making things up for ratings, despite her well-known friendship with NeNe.

But NeNe seemingly confirmed the text with a tweet of her own.

"Private conversations should be left in private!" the reality star tweeted, apparently furious.

She then asked, rhetorically: "What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days!"

RadarOnline reports that if NeNe really intends to quit, it may be worse than anything that Kenya Moore might put her through.

"Show execs do not want NeNe to leave," the insider dishes.

"NeNe is the driving factor in ratings," the source explains.

There has been a direct correlation between NeNe's wildest antics and ratings -- and ratings mean money for Bravo.

"Her big blowout in Canada was the first episode to hit over two million for the season," the insider points out.

The episode that followed had 2.1 million viewers.

"The network does not want to let her go," the source emphasizes.

The insider explains that this is "because it is her drama that everyone tunes in for."

"NeNe has two more years left on her contract," the source notes, "and for that duration she has a non-compete clause."

The insider adds that “She would have to get approval from Bravo to film anything."

"She is the household name," the source correctly states, "and the episodes that she is in are the highest rated..

According to the insider: “Bravo will try and do everything they can to keep her from quitting."

So what could it be that has NeNe so very unhappy with the show that pays her millions of dollars every year?

"She is very upset about her edits so far this season," the source explains.

According to the insider: "She feels like her editing versus Kenya [Moore] is unfair."

"Kenya gets away with murder time and time again and NeNe gets all of the criticism,” the source characterized NeNe's gripe.

Per the insider: “NeNe feels like she is being used for ratings."

It is, of course, literally NeNe's job to be used for ratings. That's why she is paid such a tremendous amount.

We have to wonder about Wendy's hints about NeNe. Is there something more, something huge and perhaps personal, making her miserable?

At the end of the day, NeNe's apparent desire to quit may be less about the show and more about her personal life.

That, of course, assuming that Wendy isn't helping NeNe use these recent ratings and a threat to quit to angle for yet another raise.