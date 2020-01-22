NeNe Leakes Calls Out Wendy Williams: She's a Rat!

Wendy Williams is really having a tough week.

First, the talk show host garnered probably the most backlash of her career after making fun of Joaquin Phoenix's cleft plate late last week.

The polarizing television personality even issued a rare apology in response to the crap she took for saying such a thing.

Now, however, Leakes is taking heat not from total strangers on the Internet... but from a pretty good friend.

A pretty good famous friend, at that.

Her name is NeNe Leakes.

And here's what transpired over the last few days:

On Tuesday morning, Williams sat down for an interview with Bravo superfan Jerry O'Connell, revealing to the actor that Leakes was finished with The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

How was she privy to such shocking information?

Williams said on air that NeNe herself texted Williams and said simply I'm quitting.

"I took a break in-between commercials. I had to go to the bathroom, so I looked at my phone in between commercials and NeNe texts, 'I'm quitting,'" claimed Wendy.

"9:08 this morning. I'm surprised I got it because I have no service in my office, but I got it," she added.

Williams went on to make NeNe's private messages public, telling O'Connell:

"I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She's carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders."

Williams claimed this secret was NOT related to NeNe's husband health, and that she (Wendy, that is) "cried" after Leakes shared it with her.

Wendy went on to say that NeNe's health is fine, as it everything with her sons.

"But if she keeps carrying this burden, you know what I'm saying, you know how you carry a secret long enough ..." Williams added, trailing off.

"NeNe, you need that platform to explain, that's all. I'm telling you, NeNe, don't quit! I can't believe I've come to this."

Williams, of course, has made a living out of trashing other celebrities.

But this marked the first time she ever seemed to call out -- in a manner of speaking -- her own close pal.

And NeNe is clearly angry over it.

First, a rep for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star reached out to TooFab and said:

"It's been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season."

Then, Leakes herself jumped on Twitter and basically slammed Williams for being a rat.

“Private conversations should be left in private!” she Tweeted on Wednesday, January 22. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those types of days.”

Leakes has been a major presence on the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its debut in 2008.

After appearing in the first seven seasons, she was a guest in Season 8 and skipped Season 9 before her Season 10 full-time return.

Will she return next season? We can't say right now.

Will she sign the petition that labels Williams as a horrible person and calls for her to be fired?

God, we hope so.