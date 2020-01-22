Nathan Griffith: Hospitalized After Fight ... With His Own Mother?!

After her divorce from David Eason, Jenelle Evans patched things up with Nathan Griffith, her previous ex and the father of her son Kaiser.

Teen Mom 2 Nation applauded the move both for Kaiser's sake, and because Nathan is a vastly better human being than David.

It might be a low bar, but it's true. Although ...

As a new report from TMZ reminds us, Nate the Not So Great has got some serious problems in his own right.

It seems that on New Year's Day, Nathan called the cops after his mother, Doris, crashed her car into his.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The exact details are unclear, but because the crash happened on private property - presumably the Griffiths' driveway - police informed Nathan that they would be unable to take a report.

And that's when all hell broke loose.

Sources say Nathan and Doris got into a full-on screaming match in front of their house, and it got even worse from there.

Nathan bolted inside and locked his mother out.

When he later opened the door, Griffith reportedly threatened to kill himself and then got in his car and drove away.

This sounds like an utterly insane situation.

Understandably, Doris became upset at this point and began repeatedly calling her son on the phone.

She says she tried to reafh Nathan more than 50 times before changing tactics and calling the police.

Police eventually located Nathan, and spoke to him; Jenelle's ex repeated his threats of self-harm.

Authorities were able to talk Griffith into going to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.

After five hours of observation, he was released.

It gets crazier still. Shockingly, Nathan's son, Kaiser, was inside his house throughout this ordeal.

Speaking of the 5-year-old, it seems that while relations between his parents have improved considerably, there are still some unresolved issues on that front too, it appears.

The fight for custody of Kaiser continues to rage on.

Was his upcoming court battle weighing on Nathan's obviously troubled mind during his recent breakdown?

We may never know for sure. We'd only be speculating.

Whatever the case, here's hoping that Nathan is able to find the mental health care he very clearly needs at this point.

It's been a rough few weeks for Jenelle's exes.

Youy know, with her troubled first husband Courtland Rogers going back to jail, possibly for a very long time and stuff.

We wouldn't wish this type of misfortune on anyone.

With the possible exception of David Eason, of course. That guy deserves pretty much anything that happens to him.