Meri Brown: Losing Her Home in New Season of Sister Wives?!

It's that time again, Sister Wives fans!

It's finally time for the new season to air.

Yep, from here on out (or at least for the next several weeks, anyway), you can look forward to checking in with your favorite polygamy-practicing family every Sunday.

A new season of Sister Wives premieres tonight, and we expect there's going to be a whole, whole lot happening with the Browns this time around.

So much has happened since the last season was filmed -- Maddie gave birth to her second child, for example!

Back in August, she and her husband welcomed a daughter they named Evangalynn, and soon after they revealed that the baby suffered from a rare health condition that meant she was missing a few fingers and some bones in her body.

Could that make it onto the season? It's a possibility!

Let's see, what else ... lots of people think that Robyn could be pregnant again and that they're waiting for the season to premiere to announce it.

And while we're talking about rumors, there's another big one that Kody went and got himself a fifth wife, and that they're going to do a big reveal on that, too.

One thing we're almost certain to see is Meri's continued struggle to feel like a part of the family.

We've been seeing this for the past few seasons, and thanks to social media, we know it's an ongoing issue.

Judging by her Instagram, she's rarely ever even in the same state as the rest of her family these days.

And thanks to this new sneak peek for tonight's season premiere, we might know why ...

In the clip, Meri can be sitting down with Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine, and she tells them that her neighbors contacted the owner of the home she's been renting.

"I had a conversation with the owner," she explained. "Pretty much the first thing she said to me was 'Meri, I am second guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house.'"

The other sister wives were shocked, which is weird, because you think they'd have heard about this issue before, right?

Or maybe the only time they hang out with Meri is when they're filming.

Anyway, Meri said that her landlord then asked her if she'd consider moving out, which was obviously pretty rude.

Kody agreed -- he said "Well, we told her everything, we disclosed everything."

Meri said that she'd been "completely open" with her, and that the more unique details of her living situation were even mentioned in her rental contract.

"She knows we're a plural family," she said, "she knows we're going to be filming in the house."

"So she wants you to leave," Christine said. "She wants you out."

Meri told her that "By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like 'I need to rethink this, I need to reconsider whether or not I want to have you continue renting from me.'"

"But that's not up to her," Kody complained. "Because of the contact, it's actually up to you and me."

Another thing that Meri considered was that "If I walk away, what does that say about me? Just being a chicken?"

"Is that letting them win because of their bullying?" she continued. "Because that's what it is, they're bullying me, they're bullying the owner to kick me out because they don't like who I am without even knowing me."

"If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win."

And that it's -- that's the whole sneak peek!

We're not sure what ends up happening, but that may be part of why Meri's been traveling so much recently. She may be feeling uncomfortable in her own home.

Whether you love this family or just love gossiping about them, we can all admit that she's in a terrible position here, right?

And a terribly unfair one, too.

Hopefully everything works out for the best ... and hopefully we'll get to see more of this drama soon!