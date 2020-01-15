Meghan Markle Was Spotted In Public For the First Time Since #Megxit ... And She Was Doing Exactly What She Said She Would Do!

Ever since the world learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, there's been widespread speculation about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would spend their time.

After all, now that they're free from travel restrictions and never-ending curtsy controversies, the Sussexes enjoy a much more open schedule.

And despite what the British tabloid media would have you believe, they're not spending their afternoons munching on crumpets and trash-talking Will and Kate.

(Sadly, they're also not hard at work developing a Suits spinoff, but we'll get over it ... eventually.)

Instead, Harry and Meghan are doing exactly what they said they would do -- devoting full themselves full-time to their humanitarian efforts.

Yes, long before they made one another's acquaintance, Meghan and Harry were both passionate advocates for social justice.

Meg said on several occasions that she hoped her new platform would enable her to draw the public's attention to vital issues.

Unfortunately, it seems she found that the royals were more concerned with keeping up appearances than with affecting real change.

And so, she and Harry broke loose.

Now, they're doing important work without any concern that they might be breaking some sort of arcane royal protocol in the process.

On Tuesday, Meg put in an appearance Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, where she discussed “issues affecting women in the community.”

The facility posted this photo on its Facebook page, with a caption reading:

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community.”

With regard to addressing social ills as they arise and not waiting until they become uncontrollable public health crises, Canada is a paragon of progress.

That said, Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is notorious the world over for its struggles with homelessness, crime, and debilitating substance abuse.

The city has made great strides in treating these problems in recent years, but for many of its residents, life continues to be a daily struggle

So Meg didn't just go to the yellow pages when it came time to choose the site of her first post-Megxit public appearance.

She clearly did her research -- and then she bundled up, boarded a seaplane, and made the trek to one of Canada's most beleaguered districts.

We'd like to see the British press try and trash her for this one.