Meghan Markle to Canadian Press: Don't Eff With Me, You Hosers!

It's only been a few weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

And already, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are finding that distancing themselves from the escalating tension of their lives in the UK may have solved some of their problems -- but it certainly didn't solve all of them.

These days, Meghan and Harry are putting down roots in Canada.

Earlier this week, a photo of Meg hiking while holding baby Archie went viral.

In the pic, Meg is beaming in a way fans haven't seen in quite some time.

We don't want to read too much into a single image, but it's not hard to see why so many took it as a sign that Meghan had no regrets about her decision to relocate.

Unfortunately, there's far more to the photo than meets the eye.

There are many reasons that Harry and Meghan chose to leave their old lives behind, with bad blood among the royals reportedly topping their list.

But the predatory practices of the British tabloid press also played a role in their decision, and it seems Meg was none too thrilled to find that Canadian paparazzi can be just as aggressive.

According to a new report from TMZ, Meghan was deeply upset to have her picture taken without her consent during her walk with Archie.

And now, she and Harry have issued a cease and desist letter to British media outlets warning that they'll face legal consequences if they publish or purchase the pics.

The letter also serves as a warning to the Canadian press.

Meghan and Harry are likely to be more litigious than ever now that they're no longer royals.

And they moved across the ocean with the expectation of a modicum of privacy.

"There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose," reads one portion of the legal document.

The line seems to allude to the death of Princess Diana, and it echoes Harry's previously-stated concerns that the press might put his wife in similar danger.

Before he stepped down from royal life Harry blasted the British press for its persistent harassment of Meghan.

It's clear he expected better treatment in Canada.

And it's clear he'll be happy to go to court if he doesn't receive it.