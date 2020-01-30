Meghan Markle: The Royal Dress Code Was Sexist AF!

By now, we're sure you've heard the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

It remains to be seen exactly how this will impact the royal family, as it's been a very, very long time since anyone attempted everything of the sort.

That would be King Edward VIII, who abdicated way back in 1936 in order to marry -- you guessed it -- an American actress!

Then, as now, the decision was not well-received among the royals, and Edward and Wallis Simpson lived out the rest of their days in France.

Harry and Meghan's situation is different in many ways, not the least of which is that Harry wasn't king, and it's unlikely that he ever would have been.

On top of that, the Sussexes have the full support of their adoring public.

So instead of a sad exile to some decaying villa with a bunch of pugs running around, the Sussexes will be living the high life in Canada.

Sure, you might not think of Canada as the most baller place on Earth, but those who are familiar with their financial situation say Harry and Meghan might soon be billionaires.

Not only that, after years of having to abide by the Queen's ridiculous fashion rules, Meghan is once again a free woman.

So you can be sure she'll be bringing her fashion A-game to Tim Horton's, and ... wherever else Canadians go.

“The Queen is very traditional and prefers female members of the family to wear a skirt or dress below the knee when seen in public," a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“As a modern-day woman, Meghan hated this protocol and thinks it’s sexist.”

Meghan bucked tradition in her own way, but as the newest member of the royal family, she had to be subtle in her acts of defiance.

“She rebelled a few times by wearing pants, but now she can wear them whenever she wants,” says the insider.

“Gone are the days where she had to stick to royal dress code, she’s much more comfortable wearing casual clothes — flats, jeans and sweaters.”

And the dress code isn't the only royal protocol to which Meghan will be bidding a not-so-fond adieu.

Remember all the pearl-clutching over Meghan's curtsying ability (or lack thereof)?

Yeah, it turns out she thought the whole curtsying thing was ridiculous, and she hated every second of it.

The source says Meg “couldn’t stand” curtsying and “thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her."

Of course, curtsying and long skirts are just some of the more minor aspects of royal life that Meghan is glad to be free of.

What she's mostly grateful for, sources claim, is the liberty to live her life as she sees fit.

“She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” a second source says.

“She’s already leading a normal life again — driving around, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

While we're sure it wasn't easy for Harry to leave behind the country he's called home since birth, those who know the Sussexes best say there are no regrets.

“I doubt whether Harry or Meghan will ever return to the royal fold,” Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell tells In Touch.

“Once [they’re] out, it would be a nearly insurmountable task to reverse the process.”