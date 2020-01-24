Meghan Markle Snubs Oprah, Grants First US TV Interview to Ellen!

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they'll be faced with the task of supporting both themselves and their 8-month-old son, Archie.

Of course, they're still internationally famous, and they still have a lot of clout.

So you're not gonna see Harry and Meghan taking a civil service exam or picking up an industrial-sized drum of cheeseballs at Sam's Club anytime soon.

Their version of getting out there and earning a living will look very different from the peasant version.

For example, rather than being interviewed by hiring managers, Meghan will sit down with one of the most famous television personalities in the world.

And in doing so, she might be making an enemy of the other most famous TV host.

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Meghan has decided to give her first post-Megxit interview to Ellen DeGeneres.

The move is surprising for a number of reasons.

For one thing, Ellen's show is more informal and less journalistic than some of the outlets Meg might have chosen.

(Though it's safe to say some adjustments will be made -- you can bet no one will be jumping out from under a table to make the Duchess of Sussex shriek on national TV.)

On top of that, Meghan has long been friends with Oprah Winfrey, and the one-woman media empire has served as one of the Sussexes most vocal supporters in the States.

Despite that fact, the Mail's insiders say the Meghan-Ellen interview is a go, and will take place in the coming weeks.

"Ellen and Meghan have already discussed a sit-down interview. That has been in the works for quite some time now," says one source.

"Ellen getting the first shot at an in-depth interview is surely going to put Oprah's - (and Gayle King's) nose out of joint."

The insider goes on to point out the many ways in which Oprah has gone to great lengths to forge a relationship with Meghan in recent years.

"After all, Oprah wooed Meghan's mother by having her spend the day in Montecito, wrangled an invite to the wedding and has been pretty vocal in her support of the couple's decision to break away," says the source.

In spite of Oprah's efforts, however, it seems that Meg simply feels a deeper connection with Ellen.

"Meghan adores Ellen and loves the fact that she and Portia are huge animal lovers," the insider claims.

"She said they have stayed in touch since meeting in person and have become close."

Far more than a professional relationship, sources say the mutual fondness between Meghan and Ellen has all the makings of a beautiful friendship.

"She said they actually have a lot in common and that Ellen has been a huge support, especially since moving to Canada," one source tells the Mail.

"Ellen has a way of making things happen," the insider adds.

"Plus Ellen has made it clear to her staffers that Meghan is one of the nicest, most real people she's ever met and that Harry is just the same."

And it seems both parties are looking forward to getting to know one another better, now that they won't be separated by an ocean.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they forge even more of a friendship now that Meghan is in North America.

Of course, North America might not be safe for Meg and Harry now that they've incurred the wrath of Oprah!