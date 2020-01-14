Meghan Markle Slammed By Friends: She Wanted to Rule the World and It Blew Up In Her Face!

By now you've almost certainly heard the news -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down as "senior members" of the royal family.

And you've probably also heard that several of Harry's most high-profile relatives are less than pleased about the decision.

Criticism of the Sussexes has been pouring in from all corners of the globe, but we're sure the most painful jabs are the ones that come from insider their inner circle.

On Monday Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement on Harry and Meghan's surprising decision, and while she was cordial in her remarks, they were widely taken as confirmation that she's disappointed in her grandson and his wife.

Of course, the Queen isn't the only one to question the wisdom of #Megxit.

Palace insiders have anonymously accused Harry and Meghan of acting like spoiled teens.

Meghan's hateful half-sister Samantha Markle was brutal in her remarks, no doubt attempting to take full advantage of her last gasp of relevancy.

But Harry and Meghan have always had complex relationships with their families.

So it's possible that the recent criticism from Meghan's close-knit group of friends hits even harder:

Speaking with The Daily Mail, a woman identified as one of the duchess' closest confidantes claims that Meghan has a history of biting off more than she can chew and bowing out when challenges prove to be greater than she expected.

“Meghan likes to flee when things get heavy, and observe from afar what she has done,” says the friend.

“I’m sure she wanted to get back to her inner circle (in Canada); her new creative team who are behind these plans.”

That's a shocking allegation, and it's made worse by the friend's claim that those who know Meghan best were not the least bit surprised by her decision.

“I saw this coming — it was just a matter of time,” the insider says.

“With Meghan, it has always been her way or the highway. She is always the center of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title," the source adds.

"She wants to be in the limelight, but under her own terms.”

From there, the friend "confirms" (we'd be less skeptical if she had identified herself and/or spoken with an outlet more reputable than the Mail) that Meghan and Harry have been planning their announcement for several months.

“She has been able to move fast because this has been planned for months,” the friend went on.

“She is running a campaign. This is not just an exit. It is a long-game strategy that has been set in motion for some time.”

Again, there's reason to be skeptical about claims made by an anonymous source and published by a tabloid infamous for its willingness to publish anything.

What's more compelling are recent remarks from Meghan's friend and former business advisor Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, who says she warned the duchess that marrying Harry would mean "the end of your privacy".

“'Save it,' she (Meghan) said, in a steely manner I had not noticed before. 'I don't wanna hear it… this is a positive time in my life,'" Cowne wrote in a recent piece published by the Mail.

“I believed then, as I do now, that she was no ingenue, but a worldly-wise woman on the mission of her life, the mission to bag not any old prince, but The Prince!”

Again, it's the Mail, and the "Meghan as hyper-ambitious social-climber" narrative is painfully tiresome.

But this story is given more credence by the fact that the author is willing to identify herself, and her friendship with Meghan is well-documented.

No doubt the anti-Sussex crowd will continue to insist that Meg manipulated Harry and exploited the royal family, then bailed when she realized the increase in global clout wasn't worth the mountain of responsibilities and the total loss of privacy.

And the pro-Meg folks will continue to point out that Meghan was bullied by the British press, and as the son of a woman who was literally killed by over-zealous paparazzi, Harry will likely do anything to protect his wife from a similar fate.

It's possible that both things are true, and in all likelihood, the most accurate account of the #Megxit saga can be found somewhere in the middle.

But since the British tabloid press is made up of odious vultures, and their abuse of Meghan is well-documented, we're gonna continue to lean toward the Sussex's side on this one.