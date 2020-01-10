Meghan Markle: Peace Out, England! I'm Off to Canada!

Meghan Markle has left her husband behind to deal with the mess this famous couple has created.

According to multiple reports, the Duchess of Sussex -- yes, she still has that title -- has returned to Canada after announcing her plans to “step back” and become “financially independent” from the royal family.

Prince Harry, however, has not joined her on this trip.

Not long after stunning the universe an announcement in which the husband and wife said they planned to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” in order to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution," Markle left her adopted country behind.

For an adopted country she likes even better.

ITV royal editor Chris Ship Tweeted, though, that Harry remains in England and is deep in discussion with his relatives on the best way to handle his preferred transition.

Everyone in Kensington Palance is still reeling from this development.

As part of their enormous statement this week, Meghan and Harry said they would split their time between North America and Great Britain.

They did not specify Canada as a future home, but earlier reports indicated it was their likely destination due to the affection Markle developed for that country while filming the series Suits in Toronto.

This polarizing twosome spent Christmas in Canada and their son, Archie, remained there after his parents flew to London early in the new year.

We wonder how he'll feel when he sees the ongoing headlines about his mother and father many years from now.

We believe the child is staying with Meghan’s close friend, Jessica Mulroney, whose three kids served as page boys and a flower girl in the couple’s royal wedding in May 2018.

Shortly after the couple made their shocking confirmation on Wednesday, Jessica appeared to voice her support via an Instagram post.

The Canadian stylist shared a quote from American filmmaker Gina Carey that reads as follows:

“A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.”

As a reminder, this is what Meghan and Harry wrote just two days ago:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.

Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

The move was made despite warnings from Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to hold off, according to a report from the Evening Standard.

All of Harry's family members are PISSED he's quitting.

So, despite Harry's and Meghan's desire to simply peace the heck out of this arrangement, things are far from over here, you guys.

STAY TUNED.