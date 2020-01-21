Meghan Markle: Now That I'm Free From the Queen, I Can Finally Speak My Mind!

We probably don't need to tell you that members of the royal family don't have much freedom when it comes to speaking their minds.

It's one of the many trade-offs you're forced to come to terms with when you marry into the gig:

Yes, one of those weirdly heavy British breakfasts with beans and a bisected sausage will be brought to you in bed each morning, but you'll no longer be able to call Donald Trump a boob on Twitter.

It may seem like a sweet deal at first, but it's not easy being a public figure who's prohibited from expressing an opinion on the key issues of our day.

Obviously, that's not the main reason that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

But a close re-examining of Meghan's social media posts during her time as a member of the royal inner circle reveals that being muzzled did not sit well with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan deleted her personal Instagram shortly after she and Harry went public with their relationship.

In the years since, the Sussexes have run a joint account, and it's served as the primary conduit through which they interact directly with the public.

It was through this account that Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down.

And it was through this account that Meghan expressed the views that she was forbidden to give voice to.

After her friend Loujain al-Hathloul was imprisoned and tortured by Saudi authorities, Meghan posted the above photo of herself and the women's rights activists.

According to a new report from TMZ, this seemingly innocuous act was actually a bold rejection of the palace's rules against royals condemning foreign governments.

Meghan was forbidden to condemn the Saudis for imprisoning her friend, so she defied the Queen by subtly expressing her support in other ways.

And the ultra low-key political statements didn't end there.

Following his re-election, Meghan posted a photo of herself speaking with longtime friend Justin Trudeau.

Again, political endorsements are forbidden among the royals, but the Duchess knew the right people would receive her message.

Insiders have confirmed that Meghan and Harry's main reason for stepping down was bad blood within the family, but Meg's posts from her time as a senior royal shed some light on other complaints she may have had with her role.

Now that she's no longer senior royal, you can expect that Meghan will be much more outspoken in her opinions.

And you can bet she and Harry will be taking off the gloves in their dealings with the press.

Already, the couple is letting the Canadian tabloid press know exactly where they stand.

"Fighting for what they believe in," royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted on Tuesday.

"The Sussexes have instructed UK-based lawyers to issue a legal warning over long-lens paparazzi photos taken of Duchess Meghan out in Canada yesterday."