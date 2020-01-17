Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Expose "Racist" Monarchy in Bombshell Interview?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have publicly announced they are stepping back from the Royal Family.

One would think, based on this simple fact alone, that things can't get worse for Queen Elizabeth and company.

But one would apparently be mistaken...

Tom Bradby, a reporter known to be close to Meghan and Harry, wrote an article this week for The Sunday Times in which he talked in detail about the couple's escape from what he dubbed the "poisonous palace."

Clearly, this person is not a fan of the current monarchy.

Among the more interesting points raised and noted by Bradby is how the Sussexes either have considered are still are considering doing a "no-holds-barred sit-down interview."

And how the Royal Family is terrified of what a sit-down might expose.

The reporter alleges this potential Q&A wouldn't "be pretty" because it would paint the monarchy in an especially poor light.

He believes Harry and Meghan would call out the Royals for being "racist and sexist" in its treatment of the Duchess over the past few years, which would partly explain why so many anonymous Kensington Palace insiders have trashed her to the press.

Writes Bradby in this piece:

“The atmosphere soured hard and early, but few meaningful attempts were made by anyone to heal the wounds. There is no doubt Harry and Meghan feel they have been driven out.”

According to other outlets, Harry and Meghan started to consider this drastic move way back when Archie was born.

Markle took fire for almost the duration of her pregnancy and the couple had no interest in raising their child amid such intense and damaging paparazzi attention.

By now, of course, you must be familiar with the way Meghan and Harry told the world they were done with this lifestyle.

If you need to be refreshed, however...

We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity

The famous twosome also stated it will “look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step” in the near future.

Despite this break from the royal family, they confirmed that they will “continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."

As for the Queen?

She's essentially told her grandson to GTFO already if he feels this way.