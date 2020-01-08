Meghan Markle and Prince Harry vs. The Royal Family: Pick a Side!

The impossible has become a reality:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no longer members of The Royal Family.

We mean, they are, of course.

By blood and by definition, Harry remains sixth to the British throne and there's some (tragic) universe in which he could one day still lead this iconic monarchy.

On Tuesday, January 8, however, following months of rumors and new reports that they were moving to Canada, Markle and Harry announced they were stepped back from their Royal Duties.

Like, WAY back.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the famous couple began.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Wow, right?!?

Markle and Harry will split their time between the United Kingdom and North America and really have next to nothing to do with the latter's loved ones anymore.

As the shockwaves of this decision continue to reverberate around the globe, we've posed a simple question to The Hollywood Gossip staff:

Did Meghan and Harry make the right move here? It's time to choose a side, Team HarMar or Team Royal Family...

TEAM ROYAL FAMILY by Hilton Hater

Meghan Markle was not living under a rock when she met Prince Harry. Quite the opposite, in fact.

She was living in the bustling city of Toronto and starring on a hit USA Network drama.

In other words:

Markle was keyed in to the entertainment industry and the celebrity gossip universe. She was well aware of who Prince Harry was when the stars met and well aware of what the pursuit of a serious romance with the handsome heir would entail.

What, did she think she could just marry Harry, give birth to his child and ignore centuries of his family's rule?

There's a hierarchy in place at Kensington Palace. There are rules and guidelines that have existed for even longer than Suits managed to stay on the air.

Poor Meghan couldn't handle being waited on by a staff of employees, whose only job was to tend to her every whim and need? She couldn't wear some fancy hats on occasion?

She couldn't show just a tiny bit of respect to a global institution, allegedly insisting instead on doing things her own way?

Come on now.

Based on various reports, yes, some of the criticism leveled at Markle went too far and crossed some very personal lines. No one here is blameless.

But there's a reason why Americans are often considered pompous and self-absorbed.

It's because these stereotypes are often valid -- and what better evidence do we need than an actress who believed herself to be above the frickin Royal Family?!?

TEAM MARHAR by Simon Delott

Meghan Markle is a real person with real feelings. She has been bombarded with racist vitriol for years by the British media.

Believe it or not, Prince Harry has not enjoyed watching the love of his life get hounded and defamed.

Harry hasn't enjoyed being a Royal himself even. Now, he and Meghan are getting the chance for something that his mother never had: freedom.

But there's even more that justifies this momentous decision that will pave for a happier future for Archie.

Harry and Meghan are striving for financial independence. Sure, that will take time, given how the royal family is structured.

While the royal family brings in an estimated $1 billion in yearly tourism revenue, they still cost hundreds of millions to feed, house, and protect.

During periods of austerity measures, when their own citizens suffer and die, this makes the Royals particularly unpopular.

Harry and Meghan will make their own way instead of siphoning off of the British taxpayers, and they're continuing their charitable work.

We hope that William and Kate are happy for them. As for the British media, they can eat a classic British dish: spotted dick.

TEAM MARHAR by Tyler Johnson

MegMar, we hardly knew ye.

Sure, Meghan Markle will still be photographed every time she leaves the house, and she’ll continue to incur the wrath of the slavering fiends who make up the British tabloid press on an almost weekly basis.

But thanks today’s (very wise decision) to partially step away from the royal family we’re sure to be seeing a lot less of Meghan and Harry in the years to come.

Of course, it’s the press and the royals who stand to suffer the most from this development — and both parties have no one to blame but themselves.

From the moment she started dating Harry, Meghan was subjected to constant, bigoted abuse from the tabloids, and withering, passive-aggressive disapproval from her soon-to-be-in-laws.

The circumstances were made that much sadder by the fact that Meghan’s awful family — led by her openly envious wicked half-sister — conspired to destroy her reputation and make her life hell.

Meghan and Harry’s situation is likely to draw comparisons to that of King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936, so that he would be free to marry American actress Wallis Simpson.

The big difference, of course, is that Edward was king, while Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne, making it extremely unlikely that he’ll ever be crowned.

If you’re thinking it sounds like Harry and Meghan have nothing to lose and much to gain in the way of freedom, you’re absolutely right.

And as a bonus, they get to stick it to everyone who went to great lengths to make the early years of their relationship more difficult.