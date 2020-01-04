Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Send Prayers to Australia Amid Wildfires

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want the people of Australia to know something:

They are not going through their ongoing nightmare alone.

Over the past few months, devastating wildfires have raged across this continent, with no end in sight.

To date, approximately 12.35 million acres have burned in Australia, destroying more than 1,400 homes and claiming the lives of about 23 people.

According to CBS News, "more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames" and the number is expected to "exponentially increase."

It's truly been a horrifying disaster and, most troubling of all perhaps, there's very little that can really be done about it.

On Saturday, January 4, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at least took to Instagram to send a powerful message to Australia, its residents -- who have been forced to evacuate their homes -- and the volunteer firefighters that have been fighting the flames as best they can.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months," Markle and Harry wrote on Instagram.

They included with this caption heart-shattering images of the effects of the wildfires in Australia.

And they concluded as follows:

From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.

This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It's easy to feel helpless, but there's always a way to help.

From there, the Royal pair encouraged followers to find out how to "lend" their support and learn more about what's happening in not only Australia -- but other parts of the world as well.

They linked on their official page to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Australian Red Cross as places where fans and fans can assist.

This week, local authorities have urged more than 100,000 people in the southeastern part of the country to evacuate, while a state of emergency has been declared.

On Friday, January 3, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took to Twitter to express their support.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wrote at the time:

"Our followers in Australia can find out the latest information on the fires by following the accounts on this list. As the devastating fires continue our thoughts remain with those impacted and those working heroically to fight them."

They aren't alone, either.

Pink announced on this same day that she donating $500,000 to Australian fire services in the wake of the catastrophic bushfires devastating the country.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the artist wrote, adding:

“I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, whose Australian farm is under threat in the fires, posted on Saturday that they are also donating $500,000 to firefighters.