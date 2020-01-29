Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Owe $6 Million to UK Government ... But They Could Be Worth a LOT More Than That!

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from as senior members of the royal family, no one was quite sure how the situation would play out.

After all, the modern era has witnessed only one comparable scenario, when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so that he would be free to marry Wallis Simpson.

(You can bet that future royals will be cautioned against getting romantically involved with American actresses.)

Of course that was way back in 1936, and Edward was king, not a prince who's unlikely to ever sit on the throne.

He was essentially exiled to France, but the royal family continued to support him,

That's another way in which Harry and Meghan's situation is different -- they've moved to Canada by choice, and they plan on being fully independent financially.

The move has received just about every kind of reaction imaginable from the British press and public.

Many have praised Meghan and Harry for cutting ties with the royal family, while others regard the move as downright traitorous.

A third group thinks the Sussexes made the right move -- but also believes that they must now pay back a significant debt to the people of England.

According to a new report from British newspaper The Independent, a protest movement has organized under the demand that Meghan and Harry pay back £5m ($6.5m) to UK taxpayers.

The activists estimate that to be cost of Harry and Meghan's wedding and of the two years of royal accommodations they received after tying the know.

There's no denying that $6.5 million is a lot of cash, but it seems the movement is less concerned with recouping losses and more interested in punishing the Sussexes while sending a message about the needless expense of maintaining a royal family.

But if TMZ's Harvey Levin is to be believed, the couple will have no difficulty paying back such a fine.

In a new interview, Levin revealed his belief that Harry and Meghan have the potential to become billionaires.

“Make no mistake about it, Harry and Meghan are incredibly marketable, incredibly marketable," Levin told Fox News this week.

"I mean, we talked to Mark Cuban, who knows a thing or two about branding and business and entertainment, and he thinks they're going to be billionaires, and the reason is simple."

Levin believes Harry and Meghan will follow in the footsteps of another famous couple by making a big splash in the world of US media.

“So [Harry] put his foot in the entertainment pond and Meghan has been in it,"

"So they are... somebody we interviewed calls them the 'Junior Obamas' when it comes to making money because they are extremely marketable."

Junior Obamas? We're sure that's a label Harry and Meghan could get used to.