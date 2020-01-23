Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Did They Step Down to Protect Baby Archie?

It's been several weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they'd be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

And ever since the Sussexes went public with their decision, the tabloid press has been working overtime to get at the heart of their motives.

Some say it's all about bad blood among the royals.

Others say the British media's mistreatment of Meghan brought up painful memories of Princess Diana's death, resulting in trauma for Harry, as well as deep concern for his wife's safety.

Now a new theory has emerged which holds that Harry and Meg reached the decision simultaneously and for the same reason:

They were concerned about the effect that royal life might have upon their son, baby Archie.

According to a new report from TMZ, Meghan became increasingly frustrated with the British press in the weeks that followed Archie's birth.

She had assumed that as a new mom, she would be granted a modicum of privacy, a courtesy that she believes Kate Middleton received after the births of her her children.

When that didn't happen, Meghan and Harry reportedly turned to Buckingham Palace for support, but found that their complaints fell on deaf ears.

Furthermore, it seems both the press and the palace were annoyed by Meghan and Harry's efforts to ensure that Archie would live as private a life as possible.

Several media outlets objected when Archie's christening was made a private affair.

And many associates of the royal family voiced complaints after Harry and Meghan made it clear that Archie would not have a royal title.

Clearly, the British media looked forward to profiting from coverage of a new royal baby, and were dismayed when they learned that Archie would be a private citizen in more ways than one.

One source tells TMZ that after several months of frustration, Meghan and Harry calmly came to the conclusion that if Archie were completely removed from public life, the press might not feel that it has the right to access his private moments.

"They think if the British public aren't contributing financially then they don't have the same right to comment on their private life," the insider explains.

Thus far, the transaction has not worked out that way.

Meghan and Harry recently relocated to Canada, and they've already been forced to put the media there on notice after paparazzi snapped photos of Meg going for a walk with Archie.

Hopefully, the Canadian press will settle down in time, but for now, it appears the Sussexes' problems are so severe that they can't escape them even by crossing an ocean.