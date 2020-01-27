Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ALREADY Cashing In with Tell All Book?

Meghan Markle is giving her first post-Megxit interview to Ellen DeGeneres. Don't expect her to drop off of the radar right afterwards.

It turns out that she and Harry stand to make a tremendous amount in exchange for revealing Royal secrets from an unprecedented insider perspective.

Markle and Prince Harry

TMZ did some digging into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's financial prospects 

The tabloid spoke to GDA Speakers, an agency whose clients include the likes of Nicole Kidman and Diane Keaton.

According to them, high-profile celebrities make $200,000 or $300,000 for individual speaking engagements -- and that's standard.

But Meghan and Harry are no ordinary celebs, and could rake in a significantly higher fee.

Mexiters

How much is "significantly higher," you might ask?

Meghan and Harry could apparently make at or above $500,000 for a speaking engagement.

Wait, no, let us clarify.

They could each make that much money for a public speaking appearance.

Meghan Markle in Canada: A Photo

Celebrity and sports agent Darren Prince spoke to TMZ about a prospect that could prove to be much more profitable.

They could negotiate a book deal that could make them rich(er) before the book is even written, let alone published.

Negotiations for an advance on a royal tell-all book would only begin at $8 million to $10 million.

From there, if Harry or Meghan convince the publisher that their story is worth it, they could get so much more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Serious

It's not like there's only one publishing company in the world, either.

This power couple could easily ignite a bidding war among publishers.

A true tell all, not just a book tastefully reflecting upon their experiences ... well, they could practically name their own price.

Publishers would pay it. And people would read it. You know that they would.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry And Little Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Fancy

Now, TMZ of course notes that it's likely that Meghan and Harry would use million dollar speaking engagements for good causes.

We don't just mean that they would likely speak in support of good works, but donate significant amounts of money to charity.

They're both good people. And it also follows in the philanthropic footsteps of Princess Diana.

Just before Megxit, Meghan signed a lucrative voiceover deal with Disney with the proceeds going to an elephant charity.

A Royal Family Photo

It is extremely relevant, of course, to note that Harry and Meghan have an expensive lifestyle -- in ways that cannot be helped.

They are tremendously famous and will require security for the rest of their lives.

It may be that Canada provides their security, but they may also opt to pay for it themselves.

And, with just one or two speaking engagements per year, they could certainly afford it.

Walking Away... Together

We should recognize that Harry and Meghan do not, strictly speaking, need to work in order to put a roof over their heads.

Harry inherited millions from his late mother. And the late Queen Mother left him even more money, recognizing that William would be king.

He is worth tens of millions already. Meghan, herself a successful actress, was already worth $5 million before becoming a Duchess.

Harry and Meghan are happy to no longer siphon public funds and earn their way. Anyone who has a problem with that ... has some issues.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Here to Answer ALL Your Royal Separation Questions
