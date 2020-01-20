Meghan King Edmonds: My Husband is Dating Our Threesome Partner!

A day after Jim Edmonds deleted all photos of his estranged wife from his Instagram page, Meghan King Edmonds has come out with a new accusation against the former professional outfielder.

And it's pretty clear she wishes she could delete him from her entire life right about now.

The ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star appeared on Monday's episode of the "Intimate Knowledge” podcast for some reason and alleged that Jim has a new girlfriend.

And it's someone with whom Meghan is familiar.

Because she and Jim once slept with her. Together.

Like, as a couple. We're talking about a THREESOME, you guys.

“We had just gotten married and I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past,” Meghan told cohost Brooke Burke and sex and intimacy coach Lila Darville on this episode, explaining in further detail:

“We were newlyweds and trying to have fun and he wanted to have a threesome. I thought about it and I thought, ‘OK, maybe, yeah sure.’”

The Bravo alum went on to say that she and Jim chose to have the threesome with a friend of hers because it felt “comfortable.”

“It just felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that,’” Meghan said, noting that it was a “one-time thing” for the husband and wife at the time.

This red hawt incident took place several years ago.

But Meghan -- who implied last year that Jim slept with the family nanny -- said she recently learned that her estranged husband is now seeing this woman romantically.

“When he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, from my understanding, he takes this girl with him. This threesome girl,” Meghan said on the podcast.

“This girl who I thought was my friend. I cast aside my uncomfortability with a threesome, everything I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross, because I was fun and wanted to do things for my husband.”

Does Meghan think this unnamed threesome participant was having an affair with Jim?

“I think they’ve probably had sex more than the one time," she told the podcast hosts.

To be clear, Meghan and Jim's marriage is very much over. The two have signed a custody deal and everything.

So Meghan isn't upset that Jim has moved on; it's more of the person with whom he has supposedly moved on with.

“Can’t she go find somebody else? It’s just disrespectful on his part,” the reality TV personality said of this former pal, adding:

“I understand being caught up in a new relationship, but that’s the reason that you can’t stay by your kids for the three nights you’re with us? It’s just, like, so hurtful.”

Meghan then broke down into tears.

“I’m shaking right now. I never even told anyone that I had a threesome because it just felt like … something I wasn’t proud of,” she said.

“And now this is the woman he’s with? … It’s just so hurtful in so many ways. And I want to share it because I don’t want to feel shame in the decisions that I made.”

In response to this claim, Jim has spoken to Us Weekly and denied that he's been having a twosome (if you catch our drift!) with this threesome person.

“I’m tired of the lies for publicity,” the 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star told the tabloid, emphasizing he filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. “Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over.”

How did this rumor even get started?

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus one for the weekend,” Jim told Us.

“The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

And then Jim went ahead and dropped his own bombshell:

“As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” he alleges, claiming that Meghan both cheated and is bisexual:

“Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating?”

Jim and Meghan split in October after five years of marriage. He's already admitted to a past exmarital affair.