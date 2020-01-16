Max Boyens: Vanderpump Rules Star Fired Over Racist Tweets?

Max Boyens, we hardly knew ye.

Of course, we never really wanted to get to know ye, so it's not exactly a tragedy.

If you've been watching Vanderpump Rules this season, you know that Max is one of the cookie-cutter newcomers producers brought in to distract from the fact that the biggest drama among the OGs these days is the crisis of all of their McMansions looking exactly the same.

But we're sure there are some viewers who have grown attached to Max during his short time on the show -- and we're afraid we have some bad news for both of them.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Max is soon to be fired by Bravo due to racist remarks he tweeted out several years ago.

The tweets are from 2012, and the only thing remotely funny about them is their timing:

Max's bigoted nonsense was unearthed just days after the Vanderpump episode in which he boasted about witty and comedically gifted he is.

“It upsets me that the word n---er is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” he tweeted at one point.

“Theres this girl I see everyday@school, she looks like the girl from the movie precious& I’m not just saying this cuz she’s big and black,” reads another gag.

“Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole,” the aspiring comic told his followers.

In an effort to disseminate his bigotry to a wider audience, Boyens even tagged some celebrities:

"When is Justin Bieber going to realize that saying n---er and cussing and having big booty bitches in his songs is the cool thing to do," he wrote.

Needless to say, this guy sucks out loud, and his presence on the show will be missed by precisely no one.

Max is currently doing the apology tour thing, but considering he was never really famous in the first place, it seems unlikely that he'll be able to rescue whatever's left of his career:

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” Boyens said in a statement published by Page Six on Thursday.

“It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”

It's unlikely that any of Max's co-stars will defend his actions, as he's apparently not well-liked by the elder cast members, several of whom feel that he lied and manipulated his way onto the show.

Boyens' ever-changing accounts of his brief fling with Scheana Shay has already been cited by many viewers as proof of his shadiness.

More importantly, Scheana is reportedly upset with comments he's made about her on camera, which probably won't help Max's chances of not getting kicked to the curb,

“He’s getting fired and he already was in deep s--t because of his crap with Scheana,” a source close to the situation tells Radar.

“Max lied about stuff with Scheana to get camera attention."

From there, the insider bluntly sums up Boyens' career prospects:

“Max is a newbie, and nobody cares if he’s kicked off the show.”

All of this comes on the heels of a separate scandal, in which viewers called for Jax Taylor to be fired from the show after recognizing his pattern of bullying random strangers and hurling homophobic slurs on Twitter.

And prior to that, we had the gross situation in which Stassi Schroeder joked about being a Nazi on Instagram.

Hey, here's a fun idea -- how about we just cancel the damn show and jettison this entire problematic cast into deep space?

Trust us, Andy Cohen -- Vanderpump is boring AF this season anyway. No one will miss these people.