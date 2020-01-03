Mady Gosselin to Her Parents: You Made 2019 Suck!

Mady Gosselin would love to be out with the old and to welcome something news.

Sadly, however, the old rivalry between her famous parents doesn't appear to be dying down any time soon.

In fact, one could easily argue, it's been made awkwardly new of late due to fresh, ugly and personal allegations.

Mady, of course, is one of a pair of 18-year old twins born to Kate and Jon just about two decades ago.

She has spent a bulk of her childhood and young adulthood in the spotlight due to the influx of reality shows onto which she's been thrust; first by both parents and then, more recently, by just her mother.

The teenager hasn't gotten involved very much any time her mom and dad have gone at it... which has basically been their status quo for over a decade now.

It seems impossible to recall a time in which Jon didn't blast Kate to anyone who would listen -- and he's been ratching up the attacks over the past few months.

Perhaps for this reason, it certainly sounds like Mady was referencing the contention relationship between her parents in her final Instagram post of 2019.

"2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year," she wrote, although she did later add:

"But you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable & full of achievements i’m so proud of. it’s all about balance, i guess :)

"happy new year!! here’s to 2020 being cooler & crazier."

Mady and Cara turned 18 in 2019, and also played a role on Kate Plus Date, a reality series in which their mom went off on a search for love.

(To our knowledge, thus far, this search has proven to be fruitless.)

Overall, though, things have definitely been complicated for about a year now in the Gosselin family... Jon took custody of son Collin and daughter Hannah, both 15, in late 2018.

He's seemingly spent every waking second since slamming his ex-wife in the media because the gag order from their 2009 divorce has now expired.

In November, for example, Jon went on The Dr. Oz Show to allege Kate had been "warped" by fame to the detriment of their eight kids.

"Fame's different only because fame… things are given to you," Jon said at the time.

"You're held to a higher standard. You're put on a pedestal… the attention, it’s almost like a drug, like an addiction.

"And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just… it feeds and feeds and feeds."

Mady, however, has come across in the past as being more on Team Kate than on Team Jon.

Consider this quote from 2018:

"He makes it seem like we're being kept from him, which is insane.

"He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don't want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen."

Poor Mady, huh?

She dislikes her dad and, according to a new report, she also wants to leave her mom far behind.

Can anyone really blame her?