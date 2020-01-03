Mackenzie McKee's Father Continues to Mourn Late Wife

They say that time heals all wounds.

For Brad Douthit, there has not yet been enough time to heal the greatest wound he will ever experience, that of losing his wife to cancer. 

Angie Douthit Received Bad News

Brad is the mother of Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and also the husband of Angie Douthit, who passed away in early December after a brave and public battle against the aforementioned disease.

She was 86 years old at the time.

In the weeks since Angie's passing, Mackenzie has spoken out passionately about her mother, while Angie's aunt has given a heartfelt eulogy at last month's funeral.

Now, Brad has taken to his late wife's official Instagram page to share his latest thoughts.

Mackenzie McKee and Fam

After at first quoting Psalm 57:1 (“Be merciful to me, O God, be merciful to me, for in You my soul takes refuge; in the shadow of Your wings I will take refuge, till the storms of destruction pass by.”), Brad wrote the following:

Everyone keeps telling me that it gets easier as time goes on, but I ain't experienced that yet.

It seems to get harder every day. I keep thinking of things that I should have done for Angie and with her.

Angie shared messages on a near-daily basis throughout her cancer journey, garnering well over 100,000 loyal followers in the process.

Angie Douthit Snapshot

It's unclear just how often Brad will use this space to pass along his own status update, but he continued this time around as follows:

All I can do is thank God for allowing me to be her husband and thank Him for all the things He taught me through watching her live her life.

It was so amazing just to hear her heart for God and His people.

Her love and kindness caught me by surprise a lot of times, but after a while I came to expect it.

Hug for Angie

These beautiful words come just days after Mackenzie closed out 2019 by saying she can only pray to live up to her mother's legacy.

"One thing is for sure, God gives us a choice to live eternity in heaven one day," McKee posted on Instagram this week, adding:

"Where there is no pain and suffering and i can not WAIT for that day.

"Until then I pray to find myself again. Feel human, have motivation, learn to understand things, and live her legacy."

Mackenzie and Angie

Along similar emotional lines, this is how Brad concluded his message of grief and hope:

Sometimes I wanted her to get mad and holler or blame our situation on something, but she just kept telling me that God had been preparing her for this her whole life.

So I had to just hold on and enjoy every moment with her. She forever changed my life.

I love and miss her, but what she has done in this world and for this world makes me smile when I'm not crying. Angie always ran to the Lord for strength and refuge.

Please pray that I can do the same.

Teen Mom OG Trailer: Amber Portwood Arrest ... and a PREGNANCY SURPRISE?!
Start Gallery

Just amazing/heartbreaking/uplifting stuff here all around.

We continue to keep Brad, Mackenzie and their loved ones in our thoughts.

