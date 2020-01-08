Lyssa Chapman: Dog's New Girlfriend is Trying to REPLACE Beth!

Like the rest of his family, Duane Chapman remains in mourning over the tragic loss of his late wife, Beth, who passed away in June.

Now, his daughter is warning that another woman is trying to take advantage of his grief and replace Beth in every way.

Lyssa Chapman is not afraid to call people out on Twitter. This time, it's Duane's alleged new girlfriend.

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do?" Lyssa asks.

She added: "If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? "

Lyssa is making it extremely clear that she is disturbed by a particular woman's encroachment upon her family.

That said, Lyssa is well aware that she has no power to control her father -- or her brother, for that matter.

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN," she affirms. "His money. His dynasty."

"But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this," Lyssa notes.

The alleged new girlfriend in question is Duane's late wife's former assistant, Moon Angell.

"Thank you MOON !!!!" Duane Chapman captioned this photo, a selfie of him and Moon Angell.

If Lyssa is correct, this is the woman who first entered the lives of the Chapman family by dating her brother.

That would mean that Moon is also now storing her clothing in Beth's old closet.

We must emphasize, of course, that we have no evidence beyond Lyssa's tweets to say that this is true.

To say that Duane was hit hard by Beth's passing is a vast understatement.

For months, everyone knew that Beth was going to die from her battle with cancer.

She had stopped undergoing chemo and radiation treatments, so it was a question of when, not if.

But all along, Duane was very honest about the fact that that he was not prepared to bid her farewell.

Since Beth's passing, he has opened up about his struggles to cope.

There have been a lot of tears for him and his family.

While episodes of Dog's Most Wanted featuring Beth helped the family to relive her words and her life, the experience was bittersweet.

Duane has even suffered from health problems during his mourning process. Grief can take a lot out of a person.

Moon is not the only person in the orbit of the Chapman family with whom Lyssa has taken issue.

She also accused a man who has appeared on TV with the Chapmans and has been treated like family of taking advantage of Duane.

She even accused this man of attempting to steal Beth's urn, which contains her ashes, in order to sell them.

We should note that selling human remains is illegal, but that is hardly the point. It's a horrific allegation.

Our thoughts continue to go out to the entire Chapman family as they grapple with the loss of Beth. Mourning takes time.