Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Reveal the Sex of Baby Number 1!

In late October of last year, 90 Day Fiance fans were overjoyed to hear that Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting their first child!

Now, Loren and Alexei have revealed which gender they are expecting.

Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik, Gender Reveal

At the tiem of their announcement in October, Loren and Alexei were feeling "over the moon" about their first child being on the way.

The pair have been a fan-favorite couple for many years, and remain one of hte most beloved pairs in the franchise.

Loren spoke about how excited she is to bring a child into the world with an amazing partner like Alexei.

On Instagram this week, they welcomed the new year with a gender reveal celebration.

loren and alexei brovarnik gender reveal 01 of 03

Alongside a series of four images from the event, Loren shared the results with followers in her caption.

"Our first [family] pic of 2020 brings us so much joy," she writes.

Loren explains that she and Alexei are hyped "because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a BOY!"

BabyBrov is a great nickname for the Brovarnik child. Also, congratulations!

loren and alexei brovarnik gender reveal 02 of 03

"We were a smidge surprised needless to say," Loren confesses.

Sometimes, couples get a "sense" of what child they're going to have. That doesn't mean that it's right.

She continues: "But we wouldn’t have it any other way!"

"And we just can’t wait to meet our son this May!" her caption concludes, offering more detail than she had in the initial pregnancy announcement.

loren and alexei brovarnik gender reveal 03 of 03

You know, tearing up a bunch of paper and scattering it throughout your house is actually great preparation for having a child.

Fans are of course falling over themselves to congratulate Loren and Alexei, and they're not alone.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance star and mother-of-one Paola Mayfield also chimed in.

"Yassssss!!!!" Pao's comment reads under the gender reveal announcement. "So excited for you!!!!"

ashley vs loren feud 01

Loren's happy news did run into a bit of turbulence during the autumn.

As many 90 Day Fiance fans are aware, a number of reality stars will share teasers for entertainment news articles in their Instagram Stories.

Ashley Martson shared a teaser for Loren and Alexei's happy news.

However, Loren appeared to be totally unfamiliar with how news stories are shared, and kind of ... flipped out.

Loren and Alexei for Pillow Talk

Loren accused Ashley of stealing her photo in order to announce her own pregnancy.

Folks, Ashley has had to undergo treatments for Lupus. She is decidedly not pregnant, and was not pretending to be.

Poor Loren raged at Ashley, who tried repeatedly to explain that the image was literally just part of an article -- an article about Loren's pregnancy.

Sometimes, being pregnant can make folks a little nuts. We of course still love Loren, and it looks like she and Ashley are no longer at war.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Get Some Sun

So Loren and Alexei are expecting a baby boy! Congratulations to them both!

Gender reveal parties are controversial, in part because they misunderstand gender and in part because they keep being viral disasters.

But Loren and Alexei don't appear to have harmed anything during theirs.

And, as we said, making a huge mess for no reason at all is the best preparation for having a kid imaginable.

Ashley Martson FEUDS With Loren Brovarnick Over Pregancy News! WTF?
