Lilah Roloff: Look at Me! I'm 2 Months Old!

Tori Roloff is happy, blessed... and also very confused.

She doesn't understand.

She can't imagine how she got here this quickly -- or, to be more specific, how her daughter got here this quickly.

The Little People, Big World star has provided a fun and detailed update on her second-born child, sharing a few new photos (above and beloow) of little Lilah Roloff, along with some insightful and helpful words.

"How do we have a 2 month old already?! Lilah has woken up this month and is getting the sweetest personality ever," wrote the reality star as a caption to these snapshots.

Tori and husband Zach, as you likely know, are also parents to an adorable two-and-a-half-year old named Jackson.

They announced Lilah's arrival on November 21.

She was born at 6:52 p.m., weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 18 1/2 inches long at the time.

"Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!" said Tori upon confirming the amazing news.

Since that time, she's been an open parenting book, keeping followers well apprised of her daughter's status via caption and photos.

At one month old, Tori told us a lot about Lilah.

And now, one month later, Tori has an even more extensive update to share.

"Lilahs favorite thing is still bath time," she wrote as part of her new list, for example, adding a handful of new items:

She smiles with her whole face.

She loves watching her big brother and staring at her dad.

But wait, folks, there's more. (And we're so grateful to Tori for passing these informative tidbits along. It's like we're watching Lilah grow up before our eyes!)

She’s starting to track and recognize faces.

Lilah usually falls asleep during tummy time.

She is sleeping anywhere from 5-7 hour stretches at night.

Tori just had to then throw in, based on a couple of the pictues above: "...and that tongue?!"

She makes a good point, doesn't she?

Tori and Zach recently introduced Lilah to newborn cousin Bode, born to Audrey and Jeremy on January 8.

These photos of these babies together nearly made us literally melt on the spot.

"We are loving our sweet Lilah ray and have really gotten to know her this month," concluded Tori in her update, writing as an all-too-true farewell for now:

"Time goes by so quickly and I’m trying to just enjoy every last second. We love you sweet bean!"