Lexii Alijai Dies, Rising Hip Hop Star, Dies at 21

Tragedy has struck the music industry.

Lexii Alijai, a rapper born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has died on Wednesday from causes currently unknown.

She was 21 years old.

As mentioned above, the cause of death is not yet known, but the heartbreaking development was confirmed by Alijai's family members on Facebook.

Her cousin, for example, wrote in a tribute to the late musician:

"You're a real legend. If you know or heard her music you'd feel chills.

"Rest in paradise you'll never be forgotten! I'm so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It's too soon."

Alijai was a Minnesota native who had recently broke out on the national scene.

At the time of her unexpected passing, the rising star had only released two albums in her career.

The first, Joseph's Coat, was released in 2015 when she was just 17.

Her second, Growing Pains, released two years later in 2017.

Earlier in her career, however, Alijai rapped over Drake, Nas and Dej Loak tracks -- and also appeared on Kehlani's 2015 single "Jealous," while maintaining a close relationship with the artist, who has been mourning Alijai's untimely death on Twitter and Instagram.

"i keep typing and backspacing you knew what you meant to me everyone knew what you meant," wrote the singer on social media, adding:

"You were so special bro. I seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex imma miss you so bad. You was about to get everything you always talked about. RIP MY BABY I LOVE YOU LEX 4L...

"it’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s shit i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for."

Kelani also paid tribute to her friend on Instagram, as you can see below.

Elsewhere, Wale couldn't believe the news.

As he tweeted, "Lexii ... my God man," and then he also retweeted Kehlani's Tweet saying the star was like a sister, along with other tributes.

Elle Varner, who performed a song called “Mourning After” with Alijai on her first album Joseph’s Coat, grappled with the tragedy on Twitter as well, writing:

“RIP Lexii. It was an honor to know you, work with you, and be a mentor to you

KayCyy, a collaborator on two tracks featured on Alijai’s second album, called his friend a “Minnesota LEGEND” on Twitter.

"Can’t stop crying for you My dawg ain’t no s— hit me this hard bro , was just in high spirits , we spoke last week we was suppose link ! U sounded happy gang ,” he wrote, concluding;

“We had hits and so many more to do man I was so proud to see you kill this game."

May Lexii Alijai rest in peace.