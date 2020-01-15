Leonardo DiCaprio: Did He Dump Camila Morrone Just Before Awards Season?

Death. Taxes. Leonardo DiCaprio landing a front-and-center seat at the Dolby Theater every February.

There are few guarantees in this world, but at least we have Leo at the Oscars to help balance out the crappier facts of life.

Unfortunately for the ladies in his life, Leo getting bored and re-entering the singles scene at about the 18-month mark is one of those events you can pretty much set your watch to.

DiCaprio has been dating Camila Morrone since early 2018, which means she's outlasted most of his recent girlfriends.

And she's different from his previous love interests in a number of other ways, as well.

For starters, Camila's not blonde!

More importantly, she's not relying on Leo to boost her public profile.

Camila has drawn raves for her work in the acclaimed 2019 drama Mickey and the Bear, and many critics have compared her performance to Jennifer Lawrence's breakthrough role in Winter's Bone.

Given her longevity and acting chops, it's not hard to see how so many have become convinced that Leo is planning to settle down with Camila.

There have even been rumors that DiCaprio and Morrrone are secretly engaged.

But according to a new report from Radar Online, Leo has fallen victim to his old impulses and is in the process of gradually pushing Camila away.

“Leo loves being with Camila, but he’s been getting so much pressure to put a ring on it, he’s ready to hit the bricks,” a source tells the outlet.

It seems much of that pressure is coming from Leo's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, who's eager for her 45-year-old son to provide her with some grandchildren.

“Irmelin wants grandkids, and she’d like to be able to enjoy them in her golden years. She’s telling Leo to get a move on and marry Camila,” the insider claims.

Unfortunately for Camila, it seems all that nudging may have had the opposite of the intended effect.

“Leo’s a bachelor through and through,” says the source.

“He wants to do what he wants to do, and when he starts feeling cornered, that’s his cue to end it.”

And apparently, Leo made little effort to hide his growing indifference toward Camila during a pre-Golden Globes party earlier this month.

“Leo sat at a corner table chatting with Armie Hammer and another pal, drinking and smoking,” the insider says.

“He refused to cut his evening short when Camila felt sick and wanted to go home.”

As usual, DiCaprio will be in attendance on Oscar night -- he's nominated for his stellar performance in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

The only question is -- will Camila be by his side?