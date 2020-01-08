Leah Messer's Daughter Looks Like Her Identical Twin In Latest Pic!

While Leah Messer's reputation has taken quite a beating in recent months (joining a cult will do that to ya), fans never doubted that the Teen Mom 2 star is full devoted to the health and happiness of her three children.

They're all girls and two of them are twins, but to an extent that's where the similarities between Leah's daughters ends.

Different fathers, very distinct personalities, a wide array of interests -- Leah's girls are very much their own people, and it seems Leah and her baby daddies have encouraged them to embrace their differences.

Leah's daughter Ali suffers from muscular dystrophy, and her resiliance inn the face of endless challenges has made her a perennial fan favorite.

Also beloved by viewers is Leah's youngest daughter Adalynn, whose sparkplug personality and witty commentary helped to liven up what was frequently a very dull season of TM2.

And there's Alianah, aka Gracie, who astonished fans this with the revelaition that she's the spitting image of her mother:

Leah posted the above photo of Gracie on Instagram this week.

Ali's twin is a cheerleader, and it seems she's soon to begin a new season of competition and tournaments.

But commenters on this pic were less concerned with that and more interested in what

“She’s your twin she’s a carbon copy!” wrote one fan.

“Wow she looks just like you," another commented

“She’s a mini you!!!!!!!!” a third remarked

“Omg she’s gorgeous. looks a lot like you Leah," another chimed in.

“She’s your twin..beautiful young lad,” yet another follower remarked, adding:

“I swear, she looks JUST like you!"

You get the idea.

The resemblance between mother and daughter really is uncanny, and it seems the resemblance is more than just physical.

Gracie reportedly got into cheer because it was a favorite pastime of her mother's growing up.

On top of that, viewers have frequently remarked on the similarities between Leah and Gracie's personalities.

As we said the mother of three has taken a lot of flak in recent weeks, with most of the criticism centering around Leah's decision to join a cult.

But for all the ups and downs she's experiences over the years, Leah has always remained fiercely committed to her kids' well-being.

Now here's hoping someone can convince her to get away from that freaky organization she's involved with.