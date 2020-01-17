Leah Messer Reacts to Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy: I'm Not Surprised!

There's been no official confirmation yet, but we can say with increasing confidence that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

The news was first leaked by a relative of Kail's most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Lopez's aunt took to Instagram and posted a photo of what she claims ins Kail's sonogram.

Lowry currently has a restraining order against Lopez, and she recently accused him of domestic assault.

The aunt says she spilled the tea about Kail's pregnancy because “karma is a bitch” and because Kail “has slandered Chris and made him look so bad in the media.”

Needless to say, it's a messy situation. Which is probably why just about everyone in Kail's inner circle has felt the need to sound off on it.

First, Briana DeJesus commented on Lowry's pregnancy, and not surprisingly, she wasn't terribly sympathetic.

Or at least she didn't seem like her longtime rival's plight took her by surprise. Turns out she's not alone.

Now, Leah Messer is offering her two cents, and as expected, she's still a card-carrying member of Team Kail.

Whether or not she's even pregnant, that is!

Interestingly, Leah says has no idea if it's true that her best friend forever is once again knocked up.

Messer recently told Hollywood Life:

"I actually have not talked to Kailyn in a few days. I know I texted her and told her I loved her and I was there to support her."

"But I honestly have no idea about anything else."

"It wouldn’t surprise me [if she was expecting]. I mean, I don’t know. I know she definitely wanted a kid, another kid," Leah continued.

"Maybe she’ll have a girl if she is pregnant."

It's more than a little suspicious that Leah claims she doesn't know whether or not Kail is pregnant.

Despite the fact that Lowry was openly displeased with Messer's decision to join a cult, the co-stars have remained best friends.

And we don't mean that they're the kind of on-camera best friends who conspiculously buddy up with one another at reunion shows.

These two take exotic vacations together every chance they get.

Most recently, they spent a month in Hawaii with their kids.

Chris himself made a cameo on that trip (this was before the restraining order) and it seems he made quite an impression on Leah.

"I have met Chris once and I loved Chris when I met him, and I am the type of person I only go off of what I know about you personally, my experience of you," she told Hollywood Life.

"And my experience of Chris when we went on vacation to Hawaii, he was great with all the kids. I legit trusted him with my kids to go to the beach and they loved him too," she added.

"My kids were obsessed with him."

Well, it sounds like Chris has Leah's support.

Of course, that might not mean a whole lot.

For one thing, it sounds like it might not be as tight with Kail as she used to be, so she's not really in a position to go to bat for the guy.

On top of that, Leah is an actime member of a freakin' cult.

Yes, we're serious. Suffice it to say, her judgment - and opinion of others' life choices - isn't worth a whole lot at the moment.