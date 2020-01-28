Leah Marie Brown: Is She Really Kody Brown's 5th Wife?!?

It's been a rumor that's been floating around the Internet for several months.

But the question now must be asked:

Is it a reality?!?

We refer, of course, to the topic of Kody Brown and his many marriages.

We already know he has a quartet of Sister Wives at home -- Janelle, Robyn, Meri and Christine -- but there has been speculation for a very long time now over whether there actually may be another.

Yes, another.

As in: a FIFTH sister wife.

From where did this rumor spring? Not from thin air, actually.

And not even from some random, anonymous Reddit user.

Last spring, there was a very surprising addition to the Brown family’s Wikipedia page, as the list of adults in the family suddenly included someone named Leah Marie Brown, with a birthday of September 15, 1990 -- and a wedding date to Kody of February 20, 2019.

The collection response from everyone around the Internet? Wait, WHAT?!?!?

This entry was later deleted, but not before the name Leah Marie Brown was seared into the minds of Sister Wives fans across the globe.

There's been a busy search for Leah Marie Brown ever since, but very little evidence exists that can back up the claim that she is, indeed, married to Kody.

For instance: There's an author named Leah Marie Brown ... but she's been publishing under that name since loong before the alleged wedding date.

Therefore, unless her maiden name was also Brown, chances are she is not a new addition to this family.

As for those reports you may have seen that theorized about the spelling? And stated that it's actually Leigh Marie Brown instead of Leah? And even claimed to have a photo of the new wife in question?

This photo in question from last year wasn’t of Leigh or of Leah. It was of Mindy Jessop, Robyn’s niece and former nanny.

Kody married his first wife Meri in 1990.

From there, Janelle became his second wife in 1993 and Christine joined the family in 1994.

It was more than 15 years later that fourth wife Robyn joined the clan, actually becoming Kody's sole legal wife (as opposed to spiritual wife), so that Kody could legally adopt her children.

The family practices fundamentalist Mormonism, a religion that encourages plural wives.

And there's no limit on the number of wives a man can have, either, lending credence to consistent talk that Kody either has a fifth wife or in the market for one.

So... does Leah Marie Brown exist?

If so, will she help Kody feel a little less lonely?

Also if so, will she have more of his babies, as Kody says he may not be done making little humans?

All good questions, all delved into below in further detail, as this Sister Wives mystery continues to deepen and baffle all who follows this polarizing family.