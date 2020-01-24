LB Bonner: My 600-lb Life Star's Family Sues Production Over Death

In 2018, My 600-lb Life star LB Bonner died by suicide at the young, young age of 30. He was a fan favorite and it was a tragedy.

Now, his family is suing My 600-lb Life's production company for gross negligence and more. They hope to change the show for the better.

Starcasm reports that LB Bonner's family is now suing production company Megalomedia, alleging that they have some culpability in his death.

The lawsuit accuses the production company of "gross negligence."

Allegations include production backin out of multiple promises to LB and pressuring him into filming when he was not prepared.

When this took its toll on his mental health, the production company allegedly failed to provide him with adequate health care.

As part of the evidence that LB's family is presenting with the lawsuit, they cite text messages that LB sent to a member of the production team.

"I am a f--ked up wreck right now," reads one text message.

In another, he warned the producer: “I’m not in a good place right now it’s dark." In another: “I had a breakdown.”

Apparently one of the text replies that LB received was: “Fake it till you make it."

In addition, Megalomedia allegedly "demanded" that LB shave his beard.

When he wanted to move to Texas to obtain work, they allegedly forbade him from doing so until they worked out an approve filming schedule.

When LB did move, they then had him return to his old home in South Carolina, unpack, and then repack so that they could film it all.

Hopefully, we do not have to explain that moving is considered one of the most stressful experiences that the average person has in their lives.

The lawsuit does acknowledge that LB Bonner received therapy -- but alleges that production gave him only one therapy session.

Additional therapy sessions would only come on an "as needed basis," which was apparently ill-defined and insufficient.

Viewers of My 600-lb Life may be shocked to hear that Megalomedia allegedly did not "pay for all charges associated with" the weight loss surgery.

The lawsuit claims that LB was inundated with calls from “bill collectors … harassing LB for payment and impairing his credit."

One of the consequences that LB allegedly faced after his dramatic weight loss and this extreme stress was something truly shocking.

Per the lawsuit: "due to the rapid weight loss and lack of sufficient after care, LB’s teeth became loose and some fell out."

Additionally: "his vision became impaired, and he suffered from general malaise."

"All the while he continued to suffer psychologically and physically, the show continued to pressure," the lawsuit accuses.

The lawsuit was filed by LB's mother, Karen Sue, his father, James, and his ssiter, Tera Ann Shumaker, who is also the executor of his estate.

According to the lawsuit, the family “seek[s] monetary relief well in excess of $1,000,000.00."

In the grand scheme of things, a $1 million lawsuit isn't that much when you're talking about the death of a human being.

But there's a reason for this, as the family is reportedly looking for "a monetary verdict to change the reality show industry."

For years, people -- from those who have had their own weight loss journeys to folks on social media -- have expressed concerns about My 600-lb Life.

While it's not the worst show out there for overweight people (looking at you, The Biggest Loser), it's known that rapid weight loss has real risks.

Of course, we ourselves cannot confirm the contents of the lawsuit to be true, or identify what else may come up during the case.

We hope that justice is served, and our thoughts are with LB's loved ones as they continue to mourn is passing.