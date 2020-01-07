Lauren Swanson: Miserable In Her Marriage to Josiah Duggar?

While 2019 was a tumultuous year for just about every member of the Duggar clan, we think it's safe to say that no one in the family experienced more ups and downs than Josiah Duggar's wife, Lauren Swanson.

In February of last year, Lauren Swanson suffered a miscarriage.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar with Baby Bella

In November, she and Josiah welcomed their first child.

Such a turn of events would take a major emotional toll on just about anyone, and Lauren's pain and confusion were likely exacerbated by both her age and the fact that she's relatively new to the world of reality TV fame.

Her difficult year might go a long way toward explaining a recent photo, which many have taken as an indication of the young mom's depressed mental state.

The pic first appeared on the joint account operated by both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Duggar Christmas Pic

At first, it appears to be a perfectly wholesome portrayal of a holiday gathering.

And it may be exactly that.

But eagle-eyed fans think there's something more going on here.

In fact, they believe that the pic serves as evidence of Lauren's unhappiness in the presence of her in-laws.

Lauren Swanson Broods

"Lauren is the only Duggar wife off by herself and not interested in being a part of anything in these photos," commented one Reddit user.

"She’s so miserable, I can’t stand it, she looked like she was sitting alone the whole time, moping," another fan remarked.

If you think these people are taking some major leaps based on a single photo of Lauren sitting by herself, then buckle up, because the speculation gets even crazier from here.

"She looks like she has PPD. She has definite risk factors," wrote one fan.

Bella at 1 Month

"She just looks exhausted to me, and possibly depressed," another opined.

Yes, we've reached the point at which fans are diagnosing Lauren with post-partum depression and exhaustion based on one candid pic.

Sure, it's interesting that she's sitting off by herself while the rest of the family is mostly clustered together, but it's worth noting that Lauren appears to be smiling.

Is that necessarily an indication that she's happy?

Lauren Swanson on Her Gram

No, but her physical distance from the rest of the family certainly isn't an indication that she's depressed.

Look, in all likelihood, Lauren is indeed exhausted.

She's a new mom, and at the time the photo was taken, she had been at a gathering of in-laws all day, which is a recipe for exhaustion under any circumstances.

It's especially rough when your in-laws happen to be Duggars, as insiders have indicated that their holiday gathering was attended by upwards of 40 people.

Keeping that many names straight would leave anyone looking for a quiet corner to sit in.

