Kylie Jenner: Who is Her New Mystery Man?!

There's no question that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still care about each other. But love by itself isn't enough to make it work.

On New Year's Eve, Kylie was spotted in the company of a young mystery man. Who is he?

Kylie Jenner is a mother, a billionaire, and a 22-year-old all wrapped into one hot package.

Being a billionaire meant that she could take the night off from motherhood on New Year's Eve. Being 22 meant that she wanted to.

She shared a pair of photos to Instagram, captioning them: "When the tequila hits."

Fans were immediately curious about the identity of the untagged man who appeared by her side.

That guy right there is Zack Bia.

In addition to hanging out with Kylie Jenner, he's also a known associate of Drake.

He's a 20-something fixture in the Los Angeles club scene.

In the past, he has been romantically entangled with Madison Beer.

So is he Kylie Jenner's new man?

TMZ says that he is not dating Kylie in any way, shape, or form.

Rather, the two are just friends, which is not surprising given that they move in similar social circles.

Kylie hangs out with a lot of people. Zack hangs out with a lot of people. That doesn't mean that anybody's bits are bumping in the night.

As much as we'd love to turn this into a tangent about Drake's inappropriate friendships with underage girls, this is about Kylie.

This likely means that she hasn't officially moved on to a new man after Travis Scott.

Also, let's be real -- a lot of Kylie's fans would be surprised to see her date a white man.

Her history with Cody Simpson went down before Instagram, and she seems to follow some of her sisters in fetishizing black men.

So where is Kylie in terms of her baby daddy Travis Scott?

Yes, they split back in October as cheating rumors swirled, but vowed to remain committed as co-parents to sweet little Stormi.

But reports say that they're far from done with each other.

It sounds like a lot of their problems originated more with their respective lifestyles than with each other as people.

Kylie and Travis are both very young.

They both have plenty of time to wind down and adjust their respective schedules and habits if they want to reconcile.

Because the split was seemingly so amicable and because they will always be linked to one another through Stormi, getting back together seems likely.

But if they want for a reconciliation to last, they'll need to address any and all fundamental underlying issues that led to their breakup.

Kylie has come under criticism recently for expressing sorrow over the fires ravaging Australia but seemingly taking no financial action.

While reality stars like Bethenny Frankel mobilize to combat the devastating blaze, Kylie -- a billionaire -- could do something real to help.

In fact, critics point out how one twenty-year-old sex worker has raised over $500,000 to help Australia by selling her nudes.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some, it seems, wear nothing.

Kylie's fans and critics alike would love to see her help in a way that matters.