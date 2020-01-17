Kylie Jenner: Don't Talk to Me or My Daughter EVER Again!

While nosy fans are asking about Kylie Jenner's new mystery man, she's making it clear that her focus is on precious little Stormi.

But now fans are worried that Kylie is ready to cut them off from her life after she posted an alarming new message.

Kylie Jenner took to social media to share a series of new photos of herself and precious baby Stormi Webster.

You can see mother and daughter twinning, even if they don't exactly match.

Stormi is still so little, but she's pulling off those shades like a pro.

But Kylie captioned this photo "Don't talk to me or my daughter ever again." Is she pissed off at her own fans?

The meme actually originated in 2014 with a doctored image from Cowboy Bebop in which Spike appeared alongside a miniature version of himself.

Since then, on Tumblr and Twitter, the meme took off, whether referring to a beloved fictional character or to an assortment of stuffed animals.

In the past few months, the meme has of course been used to refer to Din Djarin and Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

Most often, however, the meme is true to the original -- showcasing two figures, where one is larger and the other small but otherwise identical.

So what is Kylie Jenner trying to say with her pic?

Basically, that she's twinning hard with her toddler.

She's more or less calling Stormi her Mini Me, except that Kylie wasn't quite two years old when Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me came out.

If her meme doesn't make much sense to you, that's okay. She's a Zillennial, and both Millennials and Gen Z delight in neo-dadaist humor.

Stormi is Kylie's pride and joy, and she's growing up faster than you think.

(Remember, Stormi turns two years old on February first! That's just a couple of weeks away!)

She is already forming memories and expressing her own budding personality.

As we have seen in little snippets that Kylie has selectively shared with the world, Stormi has her own strong opinions on things.

Kylie is extremely young for a mother, and even younger for a celebrity mother (not counting Teen Mom stars, anyway).

Getting pregnant at 19 and deciding to go through with it can have life-altering consequences, as many women have discovered.

But Kylie is from a wealthy, close-knit family. She is also a billionaire in her own right.

Though Stormi has certainly changed her life, Kylie effectively has every game-breaking mod to motherhood and can give her Stormi her best chance.

Some people have been murmuring on social media that Kylie is going to be less enamored with motherhood once Stormi hits her "terrible twos."

First of all, not all children go through that. Some toddlers are inherently more reasonable than others. That's life.

But second of all, Kylie adores Stormi. That won't change no matter what developmental milestones Stormi hits.

Plus, let's be real. Kylie has her sisters and can afford a small army of nannies. Even tantrums are easy to manage if it's only in a small dose.

In the mean time, let's enjoy the cute photos and enjoy the fact that Kylie is grounded enough to use common memes.