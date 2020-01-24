Kourtney Kardashian: I Can't WAIT to Get Pregnant With Younes Bendjima's Baby!

Well, it's official.

After a hiatus that her family reportedly hoped would turn into a permanent breakup, Kourtney Kardashian is back together with Younes Bendjima.

Rumored reasons that the Kard clan is less than crazy about Younes vary wildly depending on which source you choose to believe.

But accounts concur that the entire family was overjoyed when Kourtney dumped Younes.

And insiders say no one was happier about the split than Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

Apparently, Disick had been encouraging Kourtney to break up with Bendjima due to concerns that the 26-year-old model was a disruptive presence in the life of his children.

So it's safe to assume Scott is less than pleased with Kourt's latest Instagram post.

The pic itself is harmless.

Kourtney posted a mirror selfie and captioned it, “Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch."

It's in the comments section where we find the exchange that's likely creating some stress among Kourt's loved ones today.

As Us Weekly points out, one fan commented, “Are u pregnant?” and added some heart-eyes emojis to clarify that it wasn't intended as a diss.

“No I wish,” Kourt replied alongside a pregnant woman emoji.

Yes, it seems Kourtney wishes she were currently expecting.

From there, it isn't much of a leap to assume that she wishes she were pregnant with Younes' baby.

Kourtney didn't come right out and say that, of course, but if you're someone who's closely monitoring her relationship and hoping that it doesn't get too serious -- like, say, Scott Disick -- you might find that remark a little distressing.

Sources close to the situation say Scott and Kourtney made their reconciliation official at this year's Kardashian Christmas party.

“The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up,” one insider told Us at the time.

Kourt seemed to confirm the news with a festive pic of her and Younes.

“One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition,” she captioned the photo.

Interestingly, Tristan Thompson was also on hand for the Kardashian's Christmas.

So we guess the entire Kard clan will be making questionable decisions in the relationship department in 2020.

All Kim has to do to follow suit is stay married.

Just kidding, Kanye!