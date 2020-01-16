Kody Brown: Ugggh, It's Hard to Be a Polygamous Husband!

Kody Brown wants you to know that his life isn't easy, okay?

What, you think he just goes from house to house on Sister Wives, pops open a bottle of champagne every night, sucks on some chocolate-covered strawberries and makes passionate love over and over and over to Meri, Robyn, Janelle and Christine?

No way, folks.

Being a polygamous husband is difficult and exhausting, Kody recently explains to Twitter users.

The polarizing reality star live-Tweeted this past Sunday's brand new episode of Sister Wives, which focused on his family's move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

The bulk of the attention paid to events, cast members and storylines centered on the plight of Meri, who couldn't get anyone to help her move into her new rental and who just seems very unloved all around by Kody and his three other wives.

But this wasn't what Kody was talking about on social media.

Instead, at one point at least, Brown made it apparent that he's garnered a bit of backlash from viewers.

And perhaps also from the four main women in his life, about whom he referenced a "rant' and also the "complaints" that have seemingly been leveled in his direction.

Here is what Kody wrote online:

“This rant is due to many wife’s complaints about my lack of connection from house to house."

He then added in a separate Tweet: "I guess I just struggle to be centered and present when I get home."

Well, yeah... d'uh!

It can be hard for any man or woman to return home from work and be fully present when shifting into father or husband mode.

So now amplify this by four households and all the different areas of concern that go along with such a responsibility and of course Kody isn't fully there at all times for all Sister Wives.

This is, by all means, not an excuse. This is not us feeling sorry for the guy in any way, shape or form.

This is us coming down hard on a polygamous lifestyle because it's not fair to the women who never get full attention or love from their husband.

This is also Kody explaining why he wants everyone to live under one roof in Flagstaff, a proposal that really isn't sitting well with the Sister Wives.

On this same episode, Kody elaborated on this dream scenario, saying how he'd go "from house to house" in Las Vegas and "wash off the energy of the last wife" and the entire endeavor left him feeling frazzles.

"I just carried everything from house to house to house," he noted. "All the emotional baggage would follow me to every single house," which is why:

"I’m so emotionally attached to this one home idea. It would be wonderful for my children."

The Sister Wives don't feel the same way, not that Kody has ever stopped to consider their feelings.

On the March 10 episode of the show, Christine said:

“I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

Although she laughed after making this statement, it was clear she was serious about needing some distance.

And while live-tweeting the episode at the time, Kody’s third wife wrote: “One big house?? I told Shelbi [the family’s real estate agent] IT. WAS. NOT. HAPPENING.”