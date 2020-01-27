Kobe Bryant Honored in Emotional Tribute by Lamar Odom

The entire world is still reeling in horror and shock at the sudden, tragic death of Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his young daughter.

Lamar Odom was one of those who knew the NBA legend best, and has written a lengthy, emotional tribute to his dearly departed friend.

Like all of Kobe's loved ones and fans, his former teammate Lamar Odom is still in shock -- and a bit of denial -- after his horrifying helicopter crash.

Lamar is looking over his history with Kobe and wrote a tribute to his beloved friend and personal inspiration.

"These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship," Lamar begins.

"He taught me so many things in life that were necessary," he writes, "on and off the court."

"On the court," Lamar shares, "he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time."

"How to make winning my ultimate goal," he explains.

"Off the court," Lamar writes, "he taught me to sign my own checks lol."

It's hard to laugh about a late friend -- or about money management -- but Lamar will always be grateful for that important lesson.

"Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss," Lamar acknowledges.

"But the only loss I can compare this to," he expresses, "is when I lost my son."

Those are extremely powerful words.

"Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son," Lamar reflects, "it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother."

"I’m glad I got to be the [yin] to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned," Lamar wrote directly to Kobe. "It was my pleasure."

"I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news," he laments.

"I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive," Lamar expresses.

"Somehow," he fantasizes, "he would have jumped out and landed on his feet."

"I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging," Lamar writes, "and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest."

"Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol," he recalls.

"You think watching him play was crazy," Lamar says, "you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice."

"I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!!" he exclaims.

"I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report," Lamar confesses. "No way God took my brother this early."

"I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself," he acknowledges.

"When I went through that Coma situation," Lamar says, "if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe."

He admits: "I would have rather that happened."

"In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym!" Lamar announces.

He also gives a shout-out to Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, who also died in the horrific crash, writing: "Gigi gone give you buckets!!!!"

"I love you brother," Lamar's post concludes.

As before, our thoughts are with the Bryant family and with the families of the other victims.