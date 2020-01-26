Kobe Bryant: Basketball Legend Dies in Tragic Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant was traveling in a private helicopter when it crashed. It is reported that he did not survive the wreckage.

The basketball legend and father of four was 41 years old.

TMZ reports that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

On the morning of Sunday, January 26, the basketball legend was in the air in Calabasas.

He was not alone on the private helicopter. TMZ reports that there were at least three others traveling with him.

Emergency responders raced to the scene of the crash, but found no survivors.

Five people are now believed to be dead from the crash.

TMZ reports that a fire broke out at the crash site.

Though it was initially unclear where the fire began, we now know that the helicopter was leaving a trail of smoke before it crashed.

Vanessa Bryant was reportedly not onboard.

Investigators are of course looking into the cause of the tragic crash.

Being that this crash occurred just a short time ago, further information will be forthcoming within the coming days and weeks.

For now, from what little eyewtiness information is available, we know that the helicopter made some sort of sputtering noise before the crash.

Crash experts, engineers, and forensic teams will look over the site of the crash to determine exactly how this went down.

He is survived by her and three of his daughters: Natalia, and Bianca, and Capri.

Capri is still a newborn, having been born in June 2019, compounding the tragedy of this unthinkable loss.

Meanwhile, his daughter Gianna was considered a rising star within the basketball world.

Kobe is a household name. Beyond his basketball accomplishments, he is also a recent Academy Award winner.

Kobe has traveled by helicopter countless times.

He preferred to make the communte from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles in his private Sikorsky S-76.

For years, he has been known for his preference for flying.

We do not yet know what went wrong.

Fans are of course in shock. Kobe is one of the best known professional athletes in the world, his name easily recognized outside of the sports world.

But even as NBA fans grieve, they are very aware that no one is feeling this loss more acutely than those who knew and loved him best.

Right now, his family is in shock. In time, each loved one will experience and process this tragedy in their own way.

We of course will keep Kobe's loved ones in our thoughts at this time of grief, and mourning.

Though Kobe lived a fuller life in 41 years than many live in 100, he has passed before his time.

We can only hope that, as answers arise from the investigation, it may bring his family some measure of closure.

UPDATE: Compounding the tragedy, Gianna was reportedly onboard the helicopter when it crashed.

She was only 13.