Kim Kardashian Claps Back at Troll, Implies Donation to Australian Wildfire Relief

On Monday, when discussing Kylie Jenner's love life, we noted that the Kardashians have been getting hammered over the Australia fires.

No, they didn't cause them, but fans say that they're not throwing money at the issue. Now, Kim says that they're flat-out wrong. ...

Current estimates say that nearly two-dozen humans and as many as one billion non-human animals have died in the raging Australian wildfires.

The fires have been raging for months, and over the past week, the range of land actively burning eclipsed a number of countries.

There is no precedent for this kind of inferno to help predict the effects that so much wood smoke will have on Australians living miles from the horror.

Climate change is real and it is destroying everything in its path. Can the Kardashians help?

That hs been what Kardashian fans have been asking for some time.

Various members of the Kar-Jenner clan have been tweeting and Instagramming their horror at this hellscape just like the rest of us.

But they have come under serious fire for tweeting sadness instead of putting their considerable fortunes where their mouths are.

"Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny," reads one now-deleted tweet.

Kim Kardashian quote-tweeted the now-deleted accusation and clapped back.

She writes: "Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything."

Kim and her sisters have not actually revealed any donations that they may have made or the alleged mounts.

However, it seems clear that her intent is to imply that she and perhaps other members of her family have put money towards Australian causes.

To be clear, no is accusing the Kardashians of remaining silent.

Kylie Jenner has shared images and expressed sadness about the devastating inferno.

Kim has done the same, tweeting a helpful reminder: "Climate change is real."

And Kendall has shared important messages on the topic that were originally tweeted by a polarizing Vermont Senator.

These fires did not just suddenly spring up.

The blaze began in September and have continued, worsening over time.

In addition to the staggering loss of life, the fires have also consumed over 1,400 homes.

Entire towns have been incinerated as the wildfires rage.

Fire Season is a known menace in Australia, happening during their summer -- that is, right now.

The fires have never been this bad -- not once in the nation's history.

Just as wildfires in California, Canada, and elsewhere in North America are becoming more common, they are becoming so much worse Down Under.

Climate change makes existing problems worse, lengthening dry seasons and igniting fires faster than flora, fauna, or humans can adapt.

Some have attempted to "gotcha" the Kardashians and other celebrities for caring about climate change when their lifestyles contribute to it.

While no one is denying that using fossil fuels in private jets is no good for the environment, it's barely a drop in the bucket.

Remember that recent viral (and demonstrably false) tweet claiming that watching netflix is comparable to driving four miles in a car in terms of greenhouse emissions?

It's all nonsense, right up there with straw bans. 100 companies are responsible for 71% percent of greenhouse emissions.

On their best day, the Kardashians couldn't put out that kind of carbon. Let's remember tha they're not the true enemy of this story, okay/