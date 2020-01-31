Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Hoping Sex Therapist Can Save Their Marriage?

Being married to Kanye West means facing a lot of unique challenges.

After all, other couples might be forced to deal with the conflict between a status-obsessed egomaniac and an overly pious holy roller, but with Kanye, you find both of those obnoxious personalities within the same cranium.

By all accounts, Kim tries her best, but Kanye is a handful, and she's got a lot on her plate these days.

In addition to being a one-woman media empire and a mother of four, Kim is trying to become a lawyer and helping to secure presidential pardons for non-violent convicts.

Meanwhile Kanye is covering himself in metallic paint, building bomb shelters, and talking about how Trump and Jesus would totally be besties IRL.

So yeah, it's not hard to see why the Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have been flying fast and furious lately.

But it seems both parties are committed to making their marriage work, which is why they've reportedly returned to therapy in recent weeks.

“They tried counseling a couple of years ago, and it essentially saved their marriage,” an insider tells Radar Online.

“They’re hoping lightning can strike twice.”

The source says the Kardashian-Wests are putting everything they have into their treatment sessions and trying some new methods the third time around.

“They have therapy sessions at least once a week where they each vent about their frustrations to an expert, who gives tips about how to open up and communicate better,” says the insider.

Radar goes on to report that Kim and Kanye's most recent therapy sessions have focused on their problems in "the sack."

In other news, people are still using the phrase "the sack" in 2020.

“The therapist is giving them suggestions to put the sizzle back in their sex life,” the informant claims.

We're not sure what those suggestions consist of, but we wouldn't be surprised if one of them was for Kanye to stop belting out improv gospel jams at the moment of climax.

Insiders say Kim is particularly concerned these days, as Kanye will soon be hitting the road in support of his new album, Jesus Is King.

One insider tells Radar that Kim has hired private investigators to trail her husband during his tour.

"Kanye will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it,” says the source.

“He says he’s fine and doesn’t need help but Kim’s nervous so she’s making sure he’s under a watchful eye – or 5,” says the insider.

Sending a team of spies to follow an unstable paranoiac sounds like a recipe for disaster, but what do we know?

After all, Kim's the one who has to live with the guy -- and the many, many voices in his head.