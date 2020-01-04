Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo with Tristan Thompson... But Why?!?

The holidays, some might say, are a time for two things:

1. Family.

2. Forgiveness.

With these in mind, many are now being forced to wonder: Did Khloe Kardashian accomplish both at once?

By which we mean the following: Did she hang out with the most polarizing member of her immediate family... and forgive him?!?

We ask this question because Khloe uploaded a lengthy home video on her social media account in honor of 2019 coming to an end, sharing numerous pictures and memories with her millions of followers.

Among these snapshots?

A fancy image of herself, her daughter True and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, all posing like a happy immediate family.

About halfway through this year-end recap video, Khloe can be seen standing next to the 28-year-old NBA star, holding the former couple's 20-month-old child in her arms.

The exes, as you can see far above, are posed in front of a bright white Christmas tree as they prepared at the time to head out to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash.

As Khloe had to expect when she shared this footage, supporters have reacted with questions and speculation.

Could this mean Kardashian and Thompson are getting back together?

"They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do," wrote Khloe as a message alongside the video, adding:

"Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade!

"It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

"We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it."

This, of course, seems like a direct reference to all Khloe endured at the hands of Thompson, who first cheated on her back when she was eight months pregnant...

... and then actually did so again several months after True was born, in February fo 2018, this second time making out with Jordyn Woods behind Khloe's back.

The duplicitous athlete gave his baby mama no choice but to finally kick him to the curb at that point.

And yet: Khloe has never really trashed Tristan in public.

She's gone out of her way to make it clear she wants her daughter to grow up with a dad in her life, refraining from shaming him or embarrassing him in any major fashion.

In fact, Kardashian invited Thompson to her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s house for the holiday party on December 24.

Three days later, she posted an intriguing quote about forgiveness to her Instagram Stories, sparking rumors that she might be ready to reunite with the power forward.

"The beautiful thing about life is that you can always change, grow and get better,” the quote read. “You aren’t defined by your past. You aren’t your mistakes."

Thompson, for his part, very clearly wants yet another chance with Khloe.

Does Kardashian feel the same way?

Or is she just handling this break up in a mature way and keeping the best interests of her child in mind?

Time, folks, will tell.